Trace3 Announces Cloud Security As Next Phase In Legends Program

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The security threats plaguing today's business world are more pervasive than ever, and advanced IT provider Trace3 brings forth a solution with Cloud Security Legends.

Trace3's new program, Cloud Security Legends, targets this growing issue with a bootcamp aimed at enhancing cloud security engineering skills through the domains outlined in the Certified Cloud Security Professional program.

"Cloud security is one of the most critical areas in technology," Bryan Kissinger, PhD, Trace3 vice president, CISO, and primary Cloud Security Legends mentor said. "The ability to demonstrate proficiency in cloud security fundamental application is a leading differentiator for practitioners."

Trace3 brings Cloud Security Legends to client technology practitioners, prospective clients, and employees with premier partner Cisco. Additional industry-leading partners include Aqua Security, Dell Technologies, F5, Lacework, Palo Alto Networks, and Snyk.

Cindy Goodwin-Sak, vice president of global security systems engineering for Cisco, is presenting for the bootcamp.

"The similarly tracked certifications I participated in gave me the credibility to get in the door and hold many conversations that shaped my journey in the cloud security field," Goodwin-Sak said.

More than 200 are registered to begin the program September 7. Registrants can access archived sessions and review past teachings at any time throughout the program.

"The cloud security program is the fourth the Legends series that we launched both internally for our Trace3 teammates and externally for our industry," Trace3 Chief Marketing Officer Sandy Salty stated. "We will always set the standard and make the investments that keep Trace3 and our clients elite, differentiated, and ahead of the evolving landscape."

Cloud Security Legends follows Trace3's Cloud Legends sessions where more than 500 technology practitioners registered to enrich their skillset in cloud architecture, design, and governance. To learn more about Legends, visit https://cvent.me/YPlbgz.

About Trace3

Trace3 is a premier provider of consultation services and advanced technical solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 empowers organizations to embrace the ever-changing IT landscape through elite engineering and dynamic innovation. Trace3 also maintains a Venture Capital (VC) CXO Briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. http://trace3.com/

