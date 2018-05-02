Trace3 Announces Finalists for the 2018 Outlier Award at EVOLVE

The Outlier Award honors exceptional individuals who consistently deliver dynamic innovation and outstanding leadership in the field of information technology. The award is given to leaders who demonstrate the following attributes in their careers and in their approaches to information technology challenges:

They understand their industry and the business goals of their company, as well as the technology and how that technology applies to the business.

They recognize precisely how technology is going to deliver creative, out-of-the-box technology solutions to achieve their company's business goals.

They build the trust of business leaders within their company by being both transparent and collaborative.

They are skilled in nurturing the right team, stimulating open team communication, and providing team leadership for consistently positive results.

Previous year's Outlier winners have included Ron Fuschillo, Vice President and CIO of Renown Health; Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and CIO of the San Francisco Giants; Frank Palase, Senior Vice President of IT Strategy and Innovation of DIRECTV; Chris Laping, former CIO of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers; Tony Coba, EVP and CIO of the Miami Heat; and Ken Venner, former CIO of Broadcom.

"The EVOLVE Conference is a fast-paced, technology-focused event where you learn, interact with great leaders and have time to build critical relationships. Overall, it's one of the few conferences I recommend attending," said Ron Fuschillo, Vice President and CIO of Renown Health and the reigning Outlier Award winner. "The Outlier Awards is an incredible experience. I was fortunate to meet several talented leaders that even today I call for guidance and advice. The event itself was outstanding, and the memory will last a lifetime."

The Outlier Award is held on the last night of the EVOLVE Conference each year. The award presentation ceremony serves as the highlight of a show-stopping gala dinner event that recognizes the achievements of Outlier Finalists and celebrates corporate innovation in a breathtaking style.

2018 Outlier Award Finalists

Bryan Kissinger , PhD, VP and CISO, Banner Health

, PhD, VP and CISO, Banner Health Darren Haas , SVP, Software Engineering, GE Digital

, SVP, Software Engineering, GE Digital Michael McGibbney , SVP, Service Delivery & Operations, SAP SuccessFactors

Paul Chapman , CIO, Box

, CIO, Box Michelle McKenna-Doyle , SVP and CIO, National Football League

, SVP and CIO, National Football League Philip Irby,CIO, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Ravi Nekkalapu, CIO & Head of Information Technology, Drive Shack

Terry Dembitz , VP, Information Technology, Western Digital

2018 Outlier Award Judges

Barton Warner , Senior VP, Infrastructure, Capital Group

, Senior VP, Infrastructure, Capital Group Dean Cookson , SVP & CIO, Red Robin

, SVP & CIO, Red Robin John Moore , Senior Site Editor, TechTarget

, Senior Site Editor, TechTarget Luz Gonzales , Interim CIO, Mattel

, Interim CIO, Mattel Ron Fuschillo , Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Renown Health

, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Renown Health Sam Greengard , Author and Tech Journalist

, Author and Tech Journalist William Miller , SVP and CIO, NetApp

About Trace3:

As a fully integrated Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services. Through elite engineering and dynamic innovation, Trace3 empowers executives and organizations to keep pace with the fast-moving business landscape through the transformative power of IT. Please visit our website at www.Trace3.com.

