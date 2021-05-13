Trace3 Answers Tech Industry's Rally Cry For Next-Gen Talent Through A Legendary Program

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the technology industry continues to evolve at a rapid rate, its talent gap grows proportionally. The industry's call for an advancement of talent in emerging tech, specifically in cloud and security, is answered by technology consulting and solutions provider Trace3.

"Our tag line is 'all possibilities live in technology,' but we believe it's the people behind that technology that advance the world we live in," Executive Chairman Tyler Beecher said. "Trace3 exists to lift our clients, employees, and partners, and that mission statement has informed and guided so much of what we do and who we are as a company."

To address the industry-wide call for talent, Trace3 now offers their Legends program, a talent and mentorship program with one goal—to empower people and their IT organizations. The program consists of three phases designed to create and broaden talent across the industry with enhanced cloud and security engineering skills with industry-leading partners like Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and NetApp. Developed out of Trace3's customer-centric mentality, Legends provides a clear path for businesses to properly navigate the vast domain of cloud and security training.

"Our goal is to help our client organizations be as self-sufficient as possible, which is rather counter-intuitive to most businesses in our space," Chief Marketing Officer Sandy Salty said. "The more empowered they are, the more trailblazing we can be. When we're ahead of the market we can give our clients early access to a variety of things – Access to new technology and its founders, access to objective research, and now access to self-development so our clients can stay competitive."

Trace3 first launched the Legends program internally with more than 120 employees and counting obtaining certification.

"We watched a wave of out-of-the-box thinking run throughout our entire organization when we offered Legends to our employees first – from our associates in engineering, sales teams, and even finance, operations, and marketing," Salty said. "Seeing that positive groundswell of excitement meant that Legends was ready for our clients."

More than 400 technology practitioners are registered for phase one of the program, beginning May 13.

"Our clients have entire teams registered for phase one, illustrating the tremendous appetite the IT community has for a program like this," Salty said.

Business leaders today are facing increasing challenges with respect to expanding their own talent right now. Employee screen fatigue stemmed from work-from-home initiatives, and company resources have stretched in ways only a global pandemic can manage. The Trace3 Legends program clears those hurdles with its curated content, mentorship, and focused, skill-building curriculum.

To learn more about Legends and the curriculum, visit https://trace3.com/cloud-legends.

About Trace3

Trace3 is a premier provider of consultation services and advanced technical solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 empowers organizations to embrace the ever-changing IT landscape through elite engineering and dynamic innovation. With deep roots in the data center, Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions. These range from artificial intelligence and data insights to cloud computing and security consulting. Trace3 also maintains a Venture Capital (VC) CXO Briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. http://trace3.com/

