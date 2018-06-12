Trace3 Brings Cutting-Edge Technology To Drive Shack's Golf-Entertainment Centers

The technology infrastructure, envisioned and implemented by Trace3, supports a range of highly sophisticated augmented reality (AR) experiences for Drive Shack's customers. This includes an array of technologies that together create one-of-a-kind experiences such as augmented reality in the hitting bay, allowing the player to experience the game virtually on a variety of courses around the world. The sophisticated technology enables players to receive information on data such as ball speed, distance, and accuracy. Customers will also enjoy an expansive food and beverage program with the convenience of mobile ordering via the custom app Drive Shack developed.

"We are pleased to work with the team at Drive Shack to help power the company's technology-led business transformation for competitive advantage and market differentiation," said Tyler Beecher, Chief Executive Officer of Trace3. "We are delighted to help create an advanced technology infrastructure that will drive exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences in augmented reality for Drive Shack customers."

Driving these breakthrough customer experiences are a host of discrete technologies ranging from hyper-converged computing, route and switch, wireless connectivity, video technology, virtualization, machine learning, and security as well as integration with the public cloud. The team at Trace3 identified and integrated the best performing technologies from trusted providers, forming a highly complex tech ecosystem to help Drive Shack create outstanding customer experiences and establish a unique competitive advantage in its market.

"Our alliance with Trace3 was instrumental in our ability to completely reinvigorate and reimagine the golf-entertainment landscape by providing exciting, immersive VR experiences," said Ravi Nekkalapu, CIO & Head of Information Technology with Drive Shack. "Technology will play a critical role reaching a younger, tech-savvy demographic and will fuel our growth plans and further differentiate us from competitors."

About Trace3:

As a fully integrated Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services. Through elite engineering and dynamic innovation, Trace3 empowers executives and organizations to keep pace with the fast-moving business landscape through the transformative power of IT. Please visit our website at www.Trace3.com.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Orlando is a subsidiary of Drive Shack Inc., a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are reimagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry-leading technology, design and service that creates a golf-entertainment experience for every skill level and interest. Unlike traditional driving ranges, Drive Shack's complexes will feature technologically enhanced, signature golf-based games using complimentary TaylorMade clubs and are designed for players of all skill levels. Each venue will have full-service food and beverage areas as well as private event space that can accommodate groups from 10 up to 1,000 in size. Drive Shack Inc. also owns American Golf, one of the largest owners and operators of golf properties nationwide.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications

Michael Gallo

212-239-8594

Trace3@luminapr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trace3-brings-cutting-edge-technology-to-drive-shacks-golf-entertainment-centers-300664298.html

SOURCE Trace3

Related Links

https://trace3.com

