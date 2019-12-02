Trace3 Continues to Invest in Cyber Security Consulting Practice, Appoints Bryan Kissinger, PhD, as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3, a premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients, announced today the addition of Bryan Kissinger, PhD, as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this newly created role at Trace3, Kissinger leads a team of professional security advisors focused on solving complex client security challenges, as well as managing Trace3's internal security program.

At a time when the world is undergoing a profound digital transformation, the Trace3 cyber security team's mission is to empower businesses to take the necessary steps to thrive in this digital age. As businesses embrace digital transformation, new cyber security risks emerge presenting threats to intellectual property, assets, and users. Trace3 Security helps enterprises identify and address risks early, deploy IT resources efficiently, and protect environments and data prudently.

Kissinger has been an advocate for, and implemented many, next-generation security solutions focused on preventing and detecting current and anticipated threat vectors. He joins Trace3 having recently held the role of Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, at Banner Health where he was responsible for the overall IT risk and information security program, as well as designing ongoing IT risk management functions, security architecture and operations, policy development and implementation, and enterprise-wide security training and awareness initiatives.

"The addition of Bryan as Vice President and CISO for Trace3 represents the evolution of our Security portfolio," said Tony Olzak, CTO, Trace3. "Bryan not only has the depth and breadth of industry experience, and the familiarity with the struggles and opportunities of the enterprise we knew this role would demand, but also the vision we need for this high-growth area of our business. We are pleased to welcome him to the Trace3 team!"

Prior to Banner Health, Kissinger was Vice President and CISO at Sharp Healthcare in San Diego. He has held various leadership positions at Kaiser Permanente, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and the Mayo Clinic. He is a Navy veteran, having served 7 years on active duty as a Surface Warfare Officer.

Bryan has earned a PhD in Information Technology Management, a Master's in Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

ABOUT TRACE3

As the Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients. Trace3 empowers executives and their organizations to keep pace within the corporate IT landscape through the transformative power of Innovation. Trace3 provides access to emerging tech from Silicon Valley along with elite engineering that drives end-to-end solutions in cloud, data intelligence, security, and the data center. For more information, visit www.trace3.com.

