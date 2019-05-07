Trace3 Drives Record Growth in 2018, Accelerates Business Momentum Through National Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3 today announced record revenue of $1.2B in 2018, marking its sixth consecutive year of top-line growth exceeding 20 percent. Performance was driven by organic account expansion and the successful acquisition of Midwest solutions providers Data Strategy and Optio Data.

The company expects revenue to continue growing in 2019, fostered by the cross-selling of consulting services, managed IT solutions, and core data center technologies within the consolidated customer base.

The integration of Data Strategy and Optio Data's commercial go to market in 2018 added a strategic complement to Trace3's enterprise market focus. It also expanded Trace3's geographic footprint with nine additional offices in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Georgia, along with redundant, 24x7 Network Operations Centers and a national sales team skilled in technology procurement.

"Our integration strategy involves measured growth of the IT consulting, managed services, and fulfillment expertise that made each company strong in their respective regions," said Tyler Beecher, CEO of Trace3. "We are on a path to deliver the best of all three companies across the United States."

Beyond the significant acquisition, facilitated by H.I.G. Capital, Trace3 made notable progress in organic growth by broadening the reach of its innovation and research platform, including consulting services for cloud computing, security, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

"Customized research on emerging technology has become a powerful differentiator for our company," noted Beecher.

In addition to proprietary research, Trace3 customers across the country now have access to a unique venture capital-briefing program that helps CIO's accelerate digital business transformation.

"Trace3 is an industry leader when it comes to emerging trends and technology," said Gamiel Gran, a business development leader for venture capital firm Mayfield. "Their track record for helping clients find new solutions to solve business problems remains unchallenged."

About Trace3:

Trace3 is the premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services. Through elite engineering and dynamic innovation, Trace3 empowers executives and organizations to keep pace with the fast-moving business landscape through the transformative power of IT. Please visit our website at www.Trace3.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications

Michael Gallo

212-239-8594

Trace3@luminapr.com

SOURCE Trace3