Trace3 Honors GE's Darren Haas with Outlier Award for Innovative Edge-to-Cloud Initiative

Haas received the award at Trace3's annual EVOLVE conference in Las Vegas on May 9, 2018. He was honored for his leadership role at GE, driving the company's innovative edge-to-cloud initiative. This initiative aimed to leverage cloud technologies to create industry-leading analytics capabilities and support numerous technologies that, in some instances, have been operating without fail for more than 40 years.

As part of this transformative project, Haas spent a great deal of time in the field, getting to know the engineers, mathematicians and astrophysicists that make GE tick.

"I toured Africa to see a new hospital GE built, a new power plant that's powering half of South Africa, and all the trains they're building to help transportation," said Haas. "We provide the front lines for a lot of things we take for granted. Think about the number of airplanes in the air at any given time, each carrying terabytes of data about the engine, the turbine, the air quality, and other critical functions. The same is true of trains and millions of miles of track."

Haas and his team launched a number of initiatives to analyze and utilize critical data for medical, wind, solar, nuclear and other uses. These enterprises included the largest IoT deployment ever from edge to cloud. To support that scale, GE is one of the world's leading businesses leveraging a NoSQL database management system capable of providing high availability with no single point of failure at scale.

As part of this transformation, Haas has also embraced automation to make analytics run more quickly, removing existing intermediary stages to further shorten the window to success. This year, he plans to continue helping the teams at GE make great business decisions by implementing innovative technology to further empower internal analytics.

In his award acceptance speech, Haas thanked his family and his team for all their support. "I'm a big believer in culture," said Haas. "People come first, then technology." He also congratulated his fellow Outlier Finalists and Trace3 for gathering such high-caliber IT talent every year at the Evolve conference.

"We are delighted to recognize Darren's impressive achievements that leverage innovative technologies in ways that have never been imagined," said Todd Gallina, Vice President – Marketing at Trace3. "Darren has a track record of identifying and adopting technology innovation and pushing businesses in ways that deviate from the norm to drive outstanding business outcomes."

Gallina said that the caliber of finalists this year was outstanding, each chosen for helping their companies to continually evolve through a culture of innovation and risk-taking. Outlier finalists for 2018 included the following executives.

Bryan Kissinger, PhD, VP and CISO, Banner Health

Michael McGibbney, SVP, Service Delivery & Operations, SAP SuccessFactors

Paul Chapman, CIO, Box

Michelle McKenna-Doyle, SVP and CIO, National Football League

Philip Irby, CIO, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Ravi Nekkalapu, CIO & Head of Information Technology, Drive Shack

Terry Dembitz, VP, Information Technology, Western Digital

