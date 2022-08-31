Traceable AI Announces API Security Testing

Prevents breaches by eliminating API security flaws through testing pre-production APIs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable AI, the industry's leading API security and observability company, today announced the general availability of its API Security Testing (xAST) solution in its API Security Platform . This comprehensive and seamless testing ability enables any API in pre-production to be tested for vulnerabilities, accuracy, reliability, and overall security — ensuring organizations are aligned with the highest API security standards before releasing APIs into production.This announcement reinforces Traceable's commitment to helping organizations ensure the highest level of API security throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Traceable's API Security Testing offering is built to make the testing of APIs fast, easy, and a seamless experience for both development and security teams. It supports organizations' shift left initiatives, including providing remediation insights from runtime back to development, so developers can further harden their APIs. It is API focused providing complete vulnerability analysis that leverages functional testing, as well as API DNA and user attribution for improved detection and coverage. It offers extensive coverage for the OWASP API top 10, top CVEs (such as Java, Go, Node JS, AuthN, AuthZ, and many more), business logic vulnerabilities, and sensitive data exposure. Uniform API testing is based on dynamic payloads for standard tests, and dynamic Traceable payloads for business logic vulnerabilities such as BOLA – all with virtually zero false positives. Its DevSecOps focus enables companies to identify API security gaps between prod and pre-prod, perform fast scans for actionable results in CI/CD pipelines, scan at a granularity from every pull request with API spec changes, and utilize integrations with application security tools, including SCA, SAST, DAST and IAST.

"Because of our comprehensive approach to API security, the testing component was the logical evolution. It is key to enable development teams to identify security weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the build itself, in addition to the capability of providing runtime insights back to development teams, so they can further harden their APIs," said CTO of Traceable AI, Sanjay Nagaraj. "It's an important step to enable teams to seamlessly fit API security testing into their development cycles. It is based on a simple logic: prevent breaches by eliminating the flaws at the very beginning."

Traceable's API security testing is built to both reduce the risk of vulnerable APIs early in the SDLC, and enable development teams to move fast. Additional benefits include:

Eliminating the Risk of Vulnerable APIs: Find and fix API vulnerabilities early in the SDLC. Cost Reduction: Reduce costs associated with finding vulnerabilities in APIs in production. Rapid Scans that Maintain the Speed of Innovation: With Traceable, development teams can perform fast scans with virtually no change in dev-release cadences – eliminating friction for both dev and security teams. Comprehensive Reporting: Traceable produces a "scan summary" report of vulnerabilities found while testing the APIs. This includes the OWASP API top 10 vulnerabilities, language and library vulnerabilities like Log4shell, misconfigurations, data exposure, and broken authentication/authorization. The information, including CVSS/CWE scores for overall risk assessment and recommendations for remediation is provided to development and security teams, so they can correct the security issues in APIs before those APIs are pushed to production. Operational Effectiveness: Traceable's API security testing is easy to deploy and reduces complexity, with numerous CI/CD and appsec tooling integrations that allow for operational effectiveness. It also enables targeted API security testing which takes actual payloads from real time traffic into account for a concise set of actionable findings. Extensive and Effortless Integrations: Traceable allows for numerous integrations with CI/CD pipelines, notifications, ticketing and application security testing solutions.

"Whether an API is in the development cycle or is in production, being accessed by thousands of users, Traceable's API Security Platform protects companies' most vulnerable attack vector from threats at every juncture" added Nagaraj.

About Traceable AI

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

