Traceable AI meets rising need for API security with new compliance certification and expanded advisory board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable AI , a leader in API security protection, today announced it has obtained SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification and that cybersecurity expert and former hacker Alissa Knight has joined Traceable's CISO Board of Advisors. The updates strengthen Traceable's position as a leader in the API security market at a time when application threats are rising and organizations are dealing with repercussions from the Log4j vulnerability.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification demonstrates Traceable's commitment to safeguarding customer data. SOC 2 is part of the American Institute of CPAs' Service Organization Control reporting platform that enables organizational controls related to security, availability, processing integrity and data privacy.

"We're committed to providing data security, accessibility and confidentiality to our customers, and this SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an important step in doing so," said Traceable CEO and Co-founder Jyoti Bansal. "Today's security threat landscape is intensifying with significant incidents like the Log4j vulnerability, and we're pleased to help put organizations at ease through efforts like this."

Meanwhile, Knight brings a fresh perspective to Traceable's CISO Advisory Board. Knight has had an illustrious career, having started and sold multiple cybersecurity companies and has held dozens of leadership positions in cybersecurity. In addition to being CISO at Quontic Bank, as a partner in the Knight umbrella of companies, Alissa creates cybersecurity content and films, runs global API security conferences, and publishes her books.

"I'm excited by the innovation that Traceable has brought to the market in API security. The company's view of agentless data collection for discovering and cataloging APIs is unique and exciting," Knight said. "As a result of going deeper into threat analytics, forensics, and troubleshooting for blue teams, Traceable's approach to API security helps detect both known threats and unknown threats that organizations aren't aware of yet. The impact of Traceable AI's product will revolutionize the cybersecurity industry."

Organizations today face growing numbers of vulnerabilities that leave their data and systems exposed. The Log4j vulnerability is among the most severe in scope and consequences, and its impact will be felt long into the new year as patching is a slow process and attackers continue to exploit the vulnerability. We have seen some of the biggest web services and applications, like Apple iCloud, Twitter, Amazon, Baidu and Minecraft, have been targeted. Traceable AI instantly detects and protects against Log4j remote code execution exploits and other types of known and unknown attacks, protecting customers while updates and patches are applied.

About Traceable AI

Modern applications are extremely hard to secure and protect. Microservices, APIs, and cloud services are complex and continuously changing. Traceable enables security to keep up with engineering and the continuous pace of change and protect modern applications from modern threats. Traditional security solutions like Web Application Firewalls are too static and too slow to react and respond with new rules to constantly changing applications and changing threats. Traceable applies the power of machine learning and distributed tracing to understand the DNA of the application, how it is changing, and where there are anomalies in order to detect and block threats, making businesses more secure and resilient. Learn more at https://traceable.ai .

SOURCE Traceable