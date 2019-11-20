TraceAir and Independent Construction Start Their 25th Joint Project at Placer Vineyards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceAir will equip Independent Construction with its construction management software to ensure the best planning and sequencing decisions. The TraceAir platform will help the builders to prevent cost overruns (e.g. double-handling the dirt), better manage the unknowns by making data-driven decisions at all levels, and to finish the project on schedule and within budget.

TraceAir in Use

"When we started to use TraceAir and realized how user-friendly and accurate it was, we have relied on it a lot more and benefited from it significantly. Unlike other software in the industry, TraceAir puts data analytics in the hands of field managers. So, now we do many tasks that previously were done at the office, including measurements," says Mike Jensen, Foreman at Independent Construction.

"When a reputable company embraces new technology, it leads by example and sends a signal to the rest in the industry that the others have to catch up if they don't want to fall behind. Using the TraceAir platform, Independent Construction has an opportunity to better serve its clients, manage its costs, and win more bids with new and existing customers. We are extremely proud that our partners chose us again for the Placer Vineyards project," says Nikita Ushakov, co-founder and Head of Marketing at TraceAir.

TraceAir and Independent Construction have been working together since December 2016, when TraceAir's drones did the first test flyover at the Faria Ranch project in San Ramon. Since then, the companies have worked together on 24 construction projects, and the new collaboration at Placer Vineyards is an important milestone in this partnership.

TraceAir is a construction management software powered by drone data and AI to help clients complete projects on time and within budget. Unlike other software in the industry, TraceAir puts data analytics in the hands of field managers. The company empowers the largest land developers, home builders, geoengineers, and grading contractors in the U.S., including FivePoint, Independent Construction Co., ENGEO, and others, with efficient construction automation software.

For more information, please visit: Website , Blog , and Customer testimonials

About Independent Construction

Founded in 1910 and purchased by AJ McCosker in 1938, Independent Construction owns one of the largest dirt moving fleets in the United States, which makes it possible to complete a multitude of construction projects ranging from small to very large in size.

Media Contact:

Ksenia Chabanenko

650-772-9027

229605@email4pr.com

SOURCE TraceAir Technologies