TraceAir and PermitFlow Partner to Transform Homebuilding and Construction Workflows

SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceAir , a leading provider of site intelligence software for homebuilders and land developers, today announced a strategic partnership with PermitFlow , a leading construction permit application and management software for builders and owners. This collaboration will transform the homebuilding and residential construction industries by streamlining workflows and simplifying the regulatory navigation process.

The TraceAir and PermitFlow partnership will address critical pain points in the construction industry. TraceAir's customers can access PermitFlow's innovative permit management solutions, making it easier to comply with complex regulations. Similarly, PermitFlow's users will benefit from TraceAir's advanced land development tools, enabling more efficient project planning and budget management.

"We are excited to partner with PermitFlow to offer our clients a comprehensive solution that addresses their needs throughout the entire construction lifecycle," said Maria Khokhlova, co-founder of TraceAir. "Together, we are committed to empowering builders and contractors with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market."

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the effort to enhance efficiency and productivity in the homebuilding and residential construction sectors. TraceAir and PermitFlow are well-positioned to lead a new era in construction project management by leveraging each other's technologies and expertise.

"This partnership with TraceAir represents a pivotal moment for the construction industry," added Francis Thumpasery, co-founder and CEO of PermitFlow. "By partnering with TraceAir, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in project execution. We believe our combined efforts will make a substantial difference in managing construction projects, paving the way for a smoother, more streamlined process that benefits all stakeholders."

The strategic partnership between TraceAir and PermitFlow exemplifies their shared commitment to innovation and their dedication to improving the construction industry.

For more information about the partnership, visit www.traceair.net and www.permitflow.com .

About TraceAir

TraceAir is the premier provider of construction site analysis and management solutions, revolutionizing the modern approach to land development and homebuilding. TraceAir's platform captures valuable 3D project data and empowers construction teams by significantly saving time and reducing the risk of costly errors and delays. TraceAir's diverse team of technology enthusiasts, engineers, drone pilots, project managers, and software developers is driven by a passion for construction and a commitment to advancing the success of clients across the globe. For more information, visit www.traceair.net .

About PermitFlow

PermitFlow is the first construction permit application and management platform for builders and owners. Founded in 2021 by Samuel Lam and Francis Thumpasery, we are on a mission to streamline and simplify construction permitting in the United States, unlocking more value in the $1.6 trillion construction market. Our software reduces time to permit while standardizing municipalities' building permit submittal process in a single platform. We support permitting end-to-end including permit research, application preparation, submission, and monitoring. With our nationwide coverage and deep, local municipal expertise, PermitFlow helps builders permit whether in a single municipality or across multiple states. Get started today at PermitFlow.com .

