TraceAir Expands Its Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve will leverage his 26 years of construction industry experience to provide insight and guidance on several strategic growth initiatives. Steve is currently the Founder and CEO of ConCntric.io, the first preconstruction intelligence platform for the AEC industry. Steve is recognized as a construction industry leader, having grown multiple business units at a large, nationally-ranked general contractor to over $2 billion in annual revenue.

Steve Dell'Orto, has joined TraceAir's Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to be working with such a well-respected leader in the construction industry, and we look forward to drawing upon Steve's expertise as we grow our existing platform and develop new products," says Co-founder and CEO, Dmitry Korolev.

"It's a privilege to help emerging technology companies such as TraceAir shape the industry for the future. Our industry is in great need of advancement. We all need to work together to explore and promote innovation and leverage technology to solve the industry's needs," says Steve Dell'Orto, Founder and CEO of ConCntric.io.

About TraceAir

TraceAir is a turnkey solution for construction site development powered by drone data and machine learning to help clients complete projects on time and within budget. Launched in 2015, the company empowers the largest home builders and grading contractors in the U.S., including Lennar, D.R.Horton, Brookfield, Fivepoint, Independent Construction Co. among others, with efficient construction automation software.



About ConCntric.io

ConCntric.io is the first pre-construction platform to unify all data and processes across the pre-construction phase of a project into a single application where GCs, Owners and Architects can all collaborate using clear data visualization of a project's history, current health and future cost projections.



