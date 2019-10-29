TraceAir Joins the National Association of Home Builders to Drive the Industry Towards Automation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceAir, a construction site automation platform powered by drone data, announced today that it has joined the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area ( BIA|Bay Area ), a non-profit association supporting the supply of quality homes in the San Francisco Bay Area. This automatically makes TraceAir one of the 6,000 members of the California Building Industry Association (CBIA) and a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), an organization with more than 220,000 businesses in the home-building industry.

These associations work year-round to achieve the goal of providing sufficient affordable housing and to make the American dream of homeownership a reality for the people of the Bay Area, California and the entire nation. The membership allows TraceAir to more efficiently collaborate with customers and partners in the U.S. market.

"Membership in the prestigious national association of homebuilders is an important step for TraceAir as we deliver our vision of construction site automation to the industry," says Dmitry Korolev, CEO of TraceAir.

"Three out of the top 20 US home builders already enjoy the benefits of better quality and cost control on site with our platform. By joining the vast network of BIA|Bay Area and NAHB, we will better communicate with customers and partners, and potentially empower more companies with innovative automation software to turn construction plans into reality in the most effective and efficient way," he adds.

TraceAir is construction management software powered by drone data and AI, which provides the best planning and sequencing decisions for builders, thereby fixing the issue of bad planning – a $236B problem for construction projects. Unlike other software products in the industry, which is focused on reporting by lagging indicators, TraceAir puts data analytics in the hands of field managers, therefore helping them finish projects without delays.

Top home builders, developers, and contractors all over the country have used TraceAir to complete their projects on schedule, prevent cost overruns, and increase profit.

