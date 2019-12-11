REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceAir was named one of the 20 most promising construction tech solution providers by CIO Review, a technology magazine about the enterprise solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow.

The annual listing recognized 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing Construction Technology solutions and impacting the industry.

TraceAir Named Among 20 Most Promising Construction Tech Solution Providers - 2019

TraceAir was praised for helping construction project members render short-term planning, increase the efficiency of daily decision making with real-time data, and eventually making the projects flawless.

"For instance, The New Home Company faced problems on their Russell Ranch residential community project. They were concerned about the balance because of the blasting and swell that rock might generate. Partnering with this client, TraceAir Technologies provided a cost-effective solution to overcome challenges associated with balancing, ensuring a savings of almost $500,000," says Dmitry Korolev, founder and CEO at TraceAir.

"We are extremely proud to be named amongst the most innovative construction tech solutions of the year. CIO Review magazine has a reputation for connecting the industry leaders to the best-in-class IT solutions, and it's an honor for us that TraceAir is considered as one of them," says Nikita Ushakov, co-founder and Head of Marketing at TraceAir.

"Adopting emerging technological trends ranging from Building Information Modeling, Augmented/Virtual Reality, drones, automation, 3D printing, and AI to cutting-edge Enterprise Resource Planning, and Supply Chain Management software, construction companies can boost operational efficiency and success rates while minimizing wastages, accidents, and errors," the CIO Review's editors say in the foreword.

About TraceAir

TraceAir is a construction management software powered by drone data and AI to help clients complete projects on time and within budget. Unlike other software in the industry, TraceAir puts data analytics in the hands of field managers. The company empowers the largest land developers, home builders, geoengineers, and grading contractors in the U.S., including FivePoint, Independent Construction Co., ENGEO, and others, with efficient construction automation software.

SOURCE TraceAir Technologies