TraceFuse Surpasses 700 Brands and Removes More Than 16,000 Negative Amazon Reviews

RENO, Nevada, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceFuse , an AI-driven platform that helps Amazon sellers protect their brand reputation, has announced two major milestones. The company is now working with more than 700 Amazon brands and has successfully removed over 16,000 negative or policy-violating reviews from Amazon product listings.

Launched in 2022 by Shane Barker, TraceFuse blends advanced AI review analysis with specialist human oversight to identify and remove reviews that are fake, defamatory, misleading, or placed by competitors. The removals are carried out in full alignment with Amazon's Community Guidelines and content standards, ensuring fairness and maintaining trust across the marketplace.

"Crossing the 700-brand mark and reaching over 16,000 successful removals demonstrates the real impact TraceFuse is having for Amazon sellers," said Shane Barker, Founder and CEO of TraceFuse. "Our mission is straightforward: to help legitimate brands safeguard their reputation and compete on a level playing field."

AI Intelligence Supported by Real Expertise

Negative or fraudulent reviews can significantly affect purchase decisions, sales performance, and public perception. TraceFuse's technology rapidly flags suspicious or negative reviews, while its compliance team verifies and manages removal requests in line with Amazon's policies. The platform operates on a results-based model, meaning brands are only charged after a review has been successfully removed.

Driving Better Outcomes for Amazon Sellers

By preventing reputation damage early, TraceFuse enables brands to retain revenue, strengthen customer trust, and protect future sales growth. The platform works with both emerging sellers and major global brands, adapting its approach to fit business size and market needs.

Key Achievements to Date

More than 700 brands monitored and supported

Over 16,000 policy-violating reviews removed

Full alignment with Amazon's Terms of Service

TraceFuse is currently available to Amazon sellers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, with planned global expansion in 2026. Sellers can also access a free Amazon Review Checker tool to analyze their ASINs for potentially removable reviews.

About TraceFuse

TraceFuse is an AI-powered brand protection platform designed to help Amazon sellers maintain fair competition and safeguard product reputation. Launched in 2022 and based in Reno, Nevada, TraceFuse combines machine learning and expert compliance analysis to detect, assess, and remove negative reviews while upholding Amazon's Community Guidelines. The platform helps sellers rebuild credibility, recover sales, and strengthen their long-term marketplace position.

For more information or to get started, users can visit https://tracefuse.ai/about-us/

