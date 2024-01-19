TraceGains Marks Monumental 2023 with Accelerated Year-Over-Year Growth

The Industry's Only Networked Ecosystem for the Food & Beverage Supply Chain Sets New Milestones, Reinforces Position as Premier Integrated Compliance and Product Development Solution Provider

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains has emerged with record performance in a year marked by unprecedented challenges and opportunities within food supply chains. Today, the company announces a 35% increase in 2023 year-over-year revenue bookings, driven by high growth of their Networked Product Development (NPD) solutions and triple digit growth percentages in international markets, reflecting TraceGains' expanding global footprint and its effectiveness in addressing compliance and product development complexities rooted in issues like food safety, food fraud, ESG, and intensifying global regulations.

"Our significant growth punctuates TraceGains' market responsiveness and ability to deliver value-driven solutions in the food and beverage industry," states Gary Nowacki, CEO and Founder of TraceGains. "We remain the technology leader in integrated networked ecosystem solutions by designing integrated, future ready software. We've also expanded our international footprint by demonstrating commitment to innovation that meets the rapidly evolving and highly diverse needs of the global Food and Beverage supply chain."

TraceGains has firmly established itself as the "go-to" integrated and intelligent supply chain solution, across all market segments. In an era where the industry faces growing complexities around food safety, fraud, and regulatory compliance, TraceGains provides a beacon of reliability and innovation that uniquely blends technological advancement and deep industry expertise, turning the heads of global manufacturers and suppliers.

Gary Iles, SVP of Marketing and Business Development adds, "With more than 1,000 global customers, 70,000 supplier locations and representing 500,000+ searchable ingredients and items, the word is out, the network effect is happening, and we're clearly the world's trusted marketplace provider. And, the expanding network is fueling broader market interest. Our pipeline skyrocketed in 2023, and we're attracting companies like AB Mauri, Alamari, Golden State Foods, Ingredion, and Prairie Farms Data to TraceGains."

"As we reflect on a year of remarkable achievements and pace setting milestones, we are filled with gratitude for our clients, partners, and team members who have been integral to our success by sharing their successes with the market," said Gary Nowacki. "During our 2024 Together Conference on January 24th, we'll share exciting news on more advancements, intelligent solutions, ESG, and ultimately how we're helping industry players navigate supply chain complexities with ease and efficiency."

About TraceGains

TraceGains is the globally recognized leader in networked compliance and product development solutions designed specifically for the Food and Beverage supply chain industry. TraceGains provides companies with an innovative networked business ecosystem and marketplace that enables manufacturers and suppliers to collaborate, sell ingredients, develop new products, ensure food safety, horizon scan, mitigate safety risks, and comply with complex global regulatory requirements. TraceGains is the trusted global solution for more than 1,200 customers, across 73,000 locations, and more than 500,000 searchable ingredients and items.

