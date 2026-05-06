TraceGains Strengthens Veralto Integration with Strategic Leadership Appointments, Expanded AI Vision and Continued Innovation for F&B Brands

New executive hires, ecosystem expansions, and product innovation underscore TraceGains' evolution into a comprehensive AI-forward, source-to-shelf platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains, the leading provider of compliance, quality, and innovation solutions for the food and beverage (F&B) industry, today announced the appointment of Zoli Gombosi as Senior Vice President of Engineering of TraceGains, alongside the continued strengthening of its broader product ecosystem and recent acquisition of GlobalVision.

Gombosi brings over 25 years of experience overseeing and implementing enterprise-scale data management and AI initiatives in leadership roles at Oracle, Informatica and Reltio. As SVP of Engineering at TraceGains, he will apply his expertise to lead the company's global engineering with a focus on scaling AI-driven innovation and modernizing product delivery.

"TraceGains is widely known as the de facto leader in F&B supply chain management and food formulation, where AI presents a massive opportunity to further disrupt and advance this space," said Gombosi. "I'm privileged to be joining a company that serves a greater purpose - improving food safety - while delivering immense value to customers. My focus is on accelerating AI adoption across engineering and product development to help our teams work smarter and deliver faster."

Gombosi will partner closely with product leadership to embed AI across the TraceGains platform, driving more intelligent workflows, improving development efficiency and enhancing the overall customer experience. He will also lead efforts to evolve engineering practices, ensuring TraceGains continues to deliver best-in-class solutions at the speed of the business.

Strengthening the Veralto Ecosystem

TraceGains' momentum is further reinforced by continued investment across the Veralto product ecosystem. This includes deeper alignment with Esko, where Gary Iles was recently promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, signaling a renewed focus on global growth and integrated go-to-market strategy across packaging, labeling, and compliance solutions. Iles formerly served as the Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at TraceGains.

Veralto recently announced the acquisition of GlobalVision, a leader in automated proofreading and quality control technology for regulated industries. The acquisition enhances the broader ecosystem's ability to deliver end-to-end accuracy, compliance and speed across packaging and labeling workflows, further strengthening the connection between TraceGains and Esko solutions.

Advancing a Connected, Sustainable Source-to-Shelf Platform

TraceGains continues to expand its platform capabilities through deeper integration with Esko, including its recently launched Packaging Specification Management solution. This integration connects ingredient specifications, packaging data, product formulations and artwork approvals into a unified digital ecosystem, helping brands reduce mislabeling risk, improve compliance and accelerate time-to-market. Additional integrations are planned to further streamline workflows across the product lifecycle.

The company is also advancing its sustainability capabilities through its Carbon Insights toolset, which brings ingredient-level carbon intelligence directly into sourcing, formulation and compliance workflows. By embedding sustainability data into everyday decision-making, TraceGains is helping brands move beyond static reporting to operationalize ESG across supply chains.

Looking Ahead: Together 2026

TraceGains will build on this momentum at Together 2026, its flagship industry event on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, which unites thousands of F&B leaders, innovators and partners to explore the future of compliance, quality, sustainability and AI-driven innovation. To register for Together, please visit: https://webinars.tracegains.com/tracegains-v2/together2026/.

For more information, please visit tracegains.com.

About TraceGains

Founded in 2008, TraceGains has revolutionized the food and beverage industry with the first Source-to-Shelf networked ecosystem. By digitizing processes and insights using advanced Artificial Intelligence, TraceGains provides comprehensive solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, new product development, environmental, social, and governance, and packaging in collaboration with Esko and other Veralto companies. Our clients capitalize on these tools to navigate the complexities of the global food and beverage industry, ensuring safer, compliant products reach customers faster and at reduced costs, thereby creating a competitive edge in their market launches. Trusted by over 1,500 global clients, including more than half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands through a vast global ecosystem of 100,000 supplier locations and over 600,000 ingredients and products.

SOURCE TraceGains