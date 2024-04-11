TraceGains Unveils Inaugural 'get-Together' Event Series to Foster Collaboration and Innovation Amongst Industry Peers and Experts

Series Brings Together Small Groups on the Challenges and Opportunities Facing Fast-Growing Food and Beverage Brands in the US and Europe

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, TraceGains , a pioneering force in integrated compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development software for the food and beverage industry, will kick off its months-long get-Together event series , starting on April 15 in Westminster, CO, with additional events planned throughout the year in the U.S. and Europe. Designed to help food and beverage brands meet their innovation goals and stay a step ahead in an increasingly competitive global market, the series will empower participants with actionable insights to help streamline their product development processes, drive growth, and build a more collaborative ecosystem.

During a period of rapid change for the global food industry, TraceGains' latest research reveals that 76% of brands are planning to increase their NPD spend in 2024, up 12% from last year. Despite the enthusiasm, more than a third are still using manual product development processes. With increasing consumer demands for healthier options, a fast evolving regulatory environment, and ongoing supply chain disruptions pushing up costs, it's clear that brands have their work cut out for them.

Each event in the get-Together series will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, and dedicated networking opportunities with industry experts on the trends, technologies, and best practices for enhancing product quality, safety, and compliance.

TraceGains get-Together: Breaking Down Barriers

When: April 15, 2024

Where: The Westin, Westminster, CO

Registration: Free to Attend!

Sessions:

2024 Innovation & Product Development Report: Gain insights from the recently published report that gathered data from over 250 global F&B businesses on the pressures shaping innovation and development in 2024.

Gain insights from the recently published that gathered data from over 250 global F&B businesses on the pressures shaping innovation and development in 2024. Panel: It's Getting Hot in Here and Also Windy: Learn strategies from industry leaders on tackling innovation pressure, quality concerns, regulations, and supply chain disruptions.

Learn strategies from industry leaders on tackling innovation pressure, quality concerns, regulations, and supply chain disruptions. It's About Time: Discover practical methods to enhance time-to-market, production efficiency, and collaboration through streamlined processes and innovative tools.

Discover practical methods to enhance time-to-market, production efficiency, and collaboration through streamlined processes and innovative tools. Roundtable: Quality vs. R&D Battle Royale (and Regulatory, too): Discussions addressing data challenges encountered by quality, R&D, and regulatory teams, and explore solutions for improved efficiency.

Chicagoland: Unlocking Data Potential to Revolutionize Food Safety

When: May 6, 2024

Where: Aloft Chicago O'Hare, Rosemont, IL

Registration: Free to Attend !

Sessions:

Food Safety Outlook 2024: Learnings and Implication: Industry expert Bryan Armentrout shares key takeaways from recent audits to inform your 2024 food safety strategies.

Industry expert shares key takeaways from recent audits to inform your 2024 food safety strategies. Panel: Unlocking Data Potential to Revolutionize Food Safety: Explore real-world applications of data to enhance food safety measures and outcomes in an engaging panel discussion.

Explore real-world applications of data to enhance food safety measures and outcomes in an engaging panel discussion. Harnessing Food Safety Data: Discover strategies to use data to prevent recalls, fraud , and wasted resources. Plus, get a sneak peek of the CAPA management tool that helps businesses speed preventative action planning and drive improvement.

Discover strategies to use data to prevent recalls, , and wasted resources. Plus, get a sneak peek of the CAPA management tool that helps businesses speed preventative action planning and drive improvement. Roundtable: Cultivating a Culture of Continuous Improvement: Discussions on fostering a culture of continuous improvement within your team.

In addition to the events in Colorado and Chicagoland, TraceGains is hosting invitation-only sessions in London on May 22 and Amsterdam on September 9. For more information and to request an invitation, contact, [email protected] .

About TraceGains

TraceGains is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with advanced and integrated digital solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development. Trusted by over 1,200 global clients, including half of the global top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands via a vast ecosystem of 73,000 supplier locations, along with a comprehensive database of half a million ingredients and products. Enriched with global horizon scanning and ESG information, TraceGains offers streamlined processes and automated insights to navigate the complexities of the global food and beverage markets.

