TraceLink Announces Agile Process Teams for Digitally Integrating Work Across the Supply Chain to Collectively Reduce Manufacturing Disruptions by 97%

"Agile Process Teams was born from deep discussions with our 1,300+ global customers that were facing the challenge of bringing life-saving medicines to patients during the ongoing pandemic and fueled by our massive success in global digitalization of pharmaceutical supply networks for track and trace with multienterprise applications," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "We changed our priorities and worked intensely to bring core capabilities to market that will enable all supply chains to achieve rapid digitalization, agility and resilience in this New Normal."

Combining TraceLink's digital supply network of 283,000 partners with the Opus digital supply network creation platform, Agile Process Teams provides a structured application for shared work with supply chain partners.

With Agile Process Teams, supply network teams have the power to:

Create digital networks to link internal and external stakeholders;

Assemble digital teams across functional boundaries inside and outside of the organization to work on issues and changes;

Use prebuilt solution templates to manage common processes, instantly communicate changes to suppliers and customers, exchange documents, and track and resolve incidents;

Customize solutions and extend workflows to meet the specific needs of product categories and build better supply chain relationships;

Leverage multienterprise work management tools to assign tasks, share documents, receive alerts, communicate, track due dates, and monitor progress and corrective actions; and,

Use dashboards to track active incidents, change requests and document reviews across the organization.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. Learn more at www.tracelink.com

