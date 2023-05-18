TraceLink Announces Appointment of George Llado, former Merck and Alexion CIO, to Board of Directors

News provided by

TraceLink

18 May, 2023, 12:45 ET

Renowned executive brings leading industry experience in supply chain digitalization through the successful deployment of cutting-edge technologies across Pharma landscape.

BOSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 entities across the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry, today announced the appointment of George Llado to the TraceLink Board of Directors.

Continue Reading
George Llado
George Llado

"After spending more than a decade as a customer that depended on TraceLink's mission critical traceability and serialization solutions," said Llado, "I am delighted to join TraceLink's Board of Directors. During that time, we worked intensely together to ensure the safety and security of the medicines that patients rely on, and I look forward to playing a new, critical role in ensuring that TraceLink continues to innovate and deliver the next generation of end-to-end supply chain digitalization technologies required to increase product predictability and quality for patients with devastating diseases."

Llado is the former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he built the company's Global Information Technology function that enables Alexion to serve patients with rare diseases.

A bio-pharma industry veteran with over 35 years of business, information technology, and cyber-security experience, Llado and his team developed and implemented innovative technology and data-driven insights across Alexion's R&D, Commercial, and Supply Chain functions.

Prior to joining Alexion, George served as Vice President and business line CIO for Merck and Co., where he led the large-scale merger integration of Merck and Schering-Plough across the IT and Shared Business Services organizations.

In addition to this appointment, he serves on the Board of Charles River Laboratories and The National Center for Women & Information Technology. He also serves on the senior advisory boards of Sierra Ventures and Temple University's Fox Business School.

"George has been an esteemed customer and partner of TraceLink from day one," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "As CIO of Alexion and VP of Merck & Co., he spearheaded the implementation of TraceLink's network for Track and Trace, Global Compliance, Contract Manufacturing Collaboration, and Supplier Performance Management. His strategic guidance helped to fuel our growth from 2 to 2,000 customers."

In 2023, in recognition of his many contributions, George was awarded the NSBE Boston Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also been named to Forbes CIO Next list, is a Boston CIO Leadership Association's Global CIO of the Year finalist, and is a recipient of the Information Technology Leadership Award from Temple University's Fox Business School. 

Llado will be presenting at TraceLink's FutureLink conference May 22-24 in Boston, Massachusetts on leading digital transformation across supply chain networks, how to drive change, and find value.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry's leading provider of supply chain digitalization through end-to-end product orchestration on the Opus digital network platform. With more than 290,000 network members, Opus connects people, processes, systems, and enterprises into a collective information network for intelligent business execution. TraceLink serialization, track-and-trace, global compliance, and real-time supply chain collaboration solutions empower customers to Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone, achieve massive scalability, maintain continuous compliance, and ensure supply. TraceLink customers serialize more than one billion units per month across 15,000 connections. For more information, visit www.tracelink.com.

SOURCE TraceLink

Also from this source

TraceLink Launches MINT, the Multienterprise Information Network Tower to Power End-to-End, Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.