TraceLink Announces First Round of Grant Recipients for COVID-19 Relief Funding

NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life sciences industry, today announced the first round of grant recipients in response to the Company's commitment to a total of $1 Million in charitable funding for COVID-19 relief efforts to eligible organizations around the world. In its first round of funding, TraceLink awarded charitable grants to 10 organizations located in Boston, San Francisco, London and Puerto Rico.

TraceLink's first round of grants recognized the following organizations for their tireless dedication to COVID-19 relief efforts: About Fresh, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield, Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, Fundación Hospital Pediatrico, Green Shoots US Foundation, HealthRIGHT 360, King's Church, Lazarus House, and Lynn YMCA.

The call for grants began on April 16 and remained open for one month, closing on May 15. Due to the overwhelming number of grant submissions, TraceLink will be awarding grants in several funding rounds, evaluating and prioritizing grant recipients based on their critical need for funding and support in the areas of food crises, virus treatment, equipment and technology relief, elder care and family assistance, and mental health.

"The number of organizations around the globe who have been severely impacted by COVID-19 is staggering, as evidenced by the incredible response we received to our call for grants," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Each submission shed light on the tireless dedication from individuals, teams, and organizations working the front lines, around the clock, to help those in need. We are honored to be able to assist these organizations as they continue to provide relief to communities, near and far."

"The Lawrence community continues to have one of the highest infection rates of COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts. With our unemployment rate well above the national average, and much of our population living below poverty, the pandemic is hitting us hard," said Maria Papandreou, Grant Manager, Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, Massachusetts. "The funding from TraceLink will continue to allow us support to our community and fulfill the dire needs of our members in areas such as food, education, and emotional support, something we are extremely grateful for."

"We are thankful to have been chosen as one of TraceLink's grant recipients aimed at supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. The funds will aid in our hospital's ongoing efforts to protect children, families, and staff during and after the pandemic, particularly as cases continue to climb," said Rebecca Quiñones, executive director, Fundación Hospital Pediátrico, located in Puerto Rico.

"COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on the community we serve, many of which are in difficult socio-economic conditions. We are overwhelmed by the positive response from TraceLink and the funding will allow us to fulfill the requests from our members around food relief, tele-therapy, and the production of personal protective equipment using our 3D printers," said Anthony Guardia, director of development, Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield, Massachusetts.

"Individuals and families experiencing homelessness are some of the most vulnerable members of the Boston community and living in crowded shelters and on the streets puts these individuals at greater risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19," said Colleen Eagan, director of foundation relations, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. "The assistance from TraceLink will support BHCHP's ability to provide shelter-based COVID-19 testing and follow-up to ensure people affected by the virus have a safe place to isolate and access the care they need, as well as critically-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect the health and safety of patients and staff alike."

The call for COVID-19 grant submissions is now closed. TraceLink's ongoing corporate grant program awards up to three grants per calendar year, with a primary focus on healthcare-related causes and a secondary focus on environmental or community issues.

