TraceLink Announces FutureLink Nashville in October 2019

NORTH READING, Mass., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced its second FutureLink event this year, to be held in Nashville from October 2-4, 2019.

For a limited time, past FutureLink attendees are eligible to receive 50 percent off full price registration for FutureLink Nashville, if they register before April 30, 2019.

FutureLink is the industry's only event that gathers hundreds of leaders from across the life sciences to collaborate on creating digital supply network solutions. TraceLink hosts two annual FutureLink events, one in the U.S. and one in Europe, to provide global and regional perspectives on the evolving pharmaceutical supply chain. At FutureLink Nashville in October, sessions and panels will offer insights on topics including Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) 2019, 2020 and 2023, discuss the next wave of global track and trace requirements, and explore future solutions as part of the digital supply network, including digital health, smart supply and logistics, analytics, and supplier collaboration.

"As we enter the next phase of DSCSA where saleable returns, verification, and blockchain are top of mind for many U.S. companies, FutureLink Nashville will continue to be the industry's only cross-supply chain forum that provides insights on the latest compliance updates, while driving conversation around the opportunities achieved through end-to-end digitalization," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "FutureLink Nashville will focus on bringing companies across the industry together to collaborate on solutions that will revolutionize the industry and enable increased product safety, a more efficient supply chain, and ultimately, yield better patient outcomes."

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. The TraceLink digital supply network is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

