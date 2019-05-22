TraceLink Announces New Executive Leadership Members, Expanding Supply Chain Expertise with Former Industry Research Analysts and Thought Leaders

NORTH READING, Mass., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced several key hires, including prominent supply chain industry leaders and former industry analysts, demonstrating the company's continued growth across the globe. The new appointments will support the execution of the company's strategic plans to expand its business and create a digital information-sharing ecosystem to maximize the efficacy, quality, safety, security and availability of life sciences products that improve the quality of human life.

"TraceLink is in a very unique position to leverage the serialization network that we have created for drug traceability to digitalize the entire life sciences supply chain. To help us achieve this vision we have added leaders in new roles across the organization with significant supply chain and SaaS experience that will have a major impact in our expansion," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "I am thrilled to welcome these industry leaders and change agents to the TraceLink leadership team, with each member bringing decades of industry experience and unique sets of skills that when combined with TraceLink's powerful network and industry-leading expertise, will drive transformative change and move the industry forward."

"For years, I've been helping pharmaceutical supply chain leaders develop end-to-end business value networks to achieve level three and four demand-driven capabilities. At the recent Gartner Supply Chain Summit, the discussion centered around transformation strategies to deploy end-to-end digital value network platforms. Historically, the industry has been held back from achieving breakthrough performance by the limitations of today's linear hub and spoke integration model," said Roddy Martin. "TraceLink's digital supply network platform is a game changer – a two-sided network platform connecting the entire upstream and downstream pharmaceutical eco-system with the potential to bring exponential improvement to life science companies as they strive to deliver products on time, safely, and in full that win with patients every time."

To fuel its expansion as a true, multi-enterprise digital supply network, these four new executives will help guide strategy and execution of the Company's business objectives and growth.

The new TraceLink leadership additions include:

Roddy Martin, Chief Digital Strategist – In a new role at TraceLink, supply chain thought leader and former Senior VP at AMR/Gartner analyst, Roddy Martin will be responsible for guiding TraceLink's business transformation initiatives through his expertise and insight into change management and end-to-end digital supply chain strategy. As a recognized industry thought leader and influencer, Martin brings over 36 years of experience in advising organizations on implementing end-to-end business operating models in their supply chains, through digital transformation, segmentation and change management. Prior to joining TraceLink, Martin was Vice President for Oracle, Executive at SAB Miller, SVP at AMR Research/Gartner, Partner at Accenture, and SVP at CCI.



– In a new role at TraceLink, supply chain thought leader and former Senior VP at AMR/Gartner analyst, Roddy Martin will be responsible for guiding TraceLink's business transformation initiatives through his expertise and insight into change management and end-to-end digital supply chain strategy. As a recognized industry thought leader and influencer, Martin brings over 36 years of experience in advising organizations on implementing end-to-end business operating models in their supply chains, through digital transformation, segmentation and change management. Prior to joining TraceLink, Martin was Vice President for Oracle, Executive at SAB Miller, SVP at AMR Research/Gartner, Partner at Accenture, and SVP at CCI. John Bermudez , General Manager, Digital Network Platform – In a new GM role, John Bermudez will be responsible for leading the overall strategy, business planning, and operational execution for TraceLink's Digital Network Platform business. Bringing over 30 years of experience in management, marketing, product management, engineering, software development, research and SaaS transformation, Bermudez is an established leader in supply chain management, most recently leading Infor's supply chain management digital transformation and acquisition strategy. During his career, Bermudez was Vice President at Oracle and AMR Research/Gartner, where he co-authored a book on the impact of e-commerce on supply chain management.



, – In a new GM role, will be responsible for leading the overall strategy, business planning, and operational execution for TraceLink's Digital Network Platform business. Bringing over 30 years of experience in management, marketing, product management, engineering, software development, research and SaaS transformation, Bermudez is an established leader in supply chain management, most recently leading Infor's supply chain management digital transformation and acquisition strategy. During his career, Bermudez was Vice President at Oracle and AMR Research/Gartner, where he co-authored a book on the impact of e-commerce on supply chain management. Kevin Young , Chief Marketing Officer – Kevin Young has been appointed TraceLink's new Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for driving growth through new market opportunities to fuel TraceLink's expansion with its integrated digital supply network. Young brings more than 28 years of experience in marketing, across a combination of life sciences, SaaS, and supply chain network companies. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer at INTTRA, acquired by E2Open in 2018, where he helped build the world's largest freight logistics network. Prior to INTTRA, Young held various leadership roles at companies ranging from large enterprises such as SAP and Microsoft to successful startups like FreeMarkets.



– has been appointed TraceLink's new Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for driving growth through new market opportunities to fuel TraceLink's expansion with its integrated digital supply network. Young brings more than 28 years of experience in marketing, across a combination of life sciences, SaaS, and supply chain network companies. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer at INTTRA, acquired by E2Open in 2018, where he helped build the world's largest freight logistics network. Prior to INTTRA, Young held various leadership roles at companies ranging from large enterprises such as SAP and Microsoft to successful startups like FreeMarkets. Steve Collins , Board Member & Chair of TraceLink Audit Committee – As the newest board member and Chair of its Audit Committee, Steve Collins has experience on the Boards of a number of leading software companies such as MuleSoft, Paycor, Instructure, and Shopify, bringing significant SaaS experience across industries. Collins has valuable expertise guiding companies through growth and was formerly the Vice President of Business Development at The Walt Disney Company and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at NAVTEQ and ExactTarget.

"I have watched TraceLink's success and growth and truly believe that this is a pivotal time for the company as it expands to build a digital supply network for the life sciences industry with serialization at its core," said new board member, Steve Collins. "I have been fortunate to work with some extremely successful SaaS companies, and this role presents an incredible opportunity to provide strategic guidance to TraceLink at this critical period of transformation."

"In order to digitally transform the supply chain, it is critical to have a digital supply network that will give end users the power to create new processes, some that don't even exist yet, and that journey is one I am most excited about in joining TraceLink," said Bermudez. "TraceLink's digital network platform has the capabilities to transform the industry, allowing companies to build entirely new digital supply chain processes that will enable better collaboration, and visibility, all in a way that will positively impact patient care," said Bermudez.

TraceLink currently employs more than 540 employees worldwide and has five offices around the globe.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. The TraceLink digital supply network is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

