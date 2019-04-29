TraceLink Announces Speaker Lineup and Advisory Board for FutureLink Barcelona

NORTH READING, Mass., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced the speaker lineup and newly introduced Advisory Board for FutureLink Barcelona.

The annual event, taking place June 11-13, 2019 at the Hesperia Barcelona Tower Hotel, sees leaders from across the life sciences industry in Europe gather to collaborate on the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Speakers will explore how the digital supply network built for serialization can drive innovation, transform business operations, and improve patient outcomes with sessions on a range of subject areas including global regulation updates, optimizing compliance operations, digital recalls, analytics, supplier collaboration and creating value beyond compliance.

Featured industry speakers at FutureLink Barcelona include:

Frank Binder , Corporate Officer and Head of Supply Chain Management, Santen

Naseem Amin , CEO and Director, GMP-Orphan

Anton Kharitonov , Pharma Business Unit Manager and Project Director, CRPT

Roddy Martin, former AMR Research/Gartner Analyst and Supply Chain Thought Leader

Helmut Müller-Neumayr, Managing Director, Loxxes Pharma GmbH

Luca Pezzano , Operations Director, IBI Lorenzini

Nicolas Florin , CEO, Swiss Medicines Verification Organization

Bjoern Rosner , Global Serialization Program Lead, Biogen

Kai Mjaanes , General Manager, Norway Medicines Verification Organization

Mitja Pirman , Managing Director, Slovenian Medicines Verification Organization (ZAPAZ)

Nilton Melo , Lead, Pharmacy Procurement, Addenbrooke's Hospital

Magdalena Wohlfarth , IT Global Program Manager Track & Trace, BBRAUN AG

Carlos Ruiz , Pharma Operations Leader, Almirall

Dr. Martin Hug , Chief Pharmacist, University Medical Center Freiburg

Mansour Al-Rebdi , SPIMACO

Emmanouela Nikolakopoulou, Legal Counsel, European Medicines Verification Organization

Robert Hughes , Global Serialization Program Manager, DHL

Pasi Kemppainen , Global Serialization and Traceability Management Advisor, Santen

"With the FMD deadline passed, FutureLink Barcelona has been designed to address the ongoing business value organizations can achieve from their serialization investment including managing drug recalls and shortages, driving efficiencies through supplier collaboration, engaging patients and caregivers through digital health, and leveraging analytics in the supply chain to make more informed decisions," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "FutureLink is the only industry event that brings together the end-to-end supply chain, and this is strongly represented in our growing lineup of speakers, who will explore the opportunities derived from a fully integrated digital supply network."

"As in other industries, supply chain is becoming a business differentiator within the pharmaceutical industry. Companies are transforming their business models for improved supply chain performance. The increased use of digital capabilities is leading to higher efficiencies and business opportunities through end-to-end visibility into value chain operations; especially integrated business planning," said Roddy Martin, Supply Chain Thought Leader and Chief Digital Strategist, TraceLink. "FutureLink is the ideal platform for leaders across life sciences to network, share, learn and collaborate using the foundation of serialization as a lens into the supply chain, and ultimately, increasing business value through smarter, more collaborative supply chains and end-to-end value networks."

The strategic direction for the FutureLink Barcelona conference program, speakers, and educational content will be guided by a newly introduced Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will be comprised of the industry's most credible and distinguished thought leaders throughout various areas of life sciences, including Frank Binder, Global Head of Supply Chain Management, Santen and Naseem Amin, CEO, GMP Orphan.

For more information, to register, or view the agenda, please visit: https://www.tracelink.com/futurelink-barcelona/about.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. The TraceLink digital supply network is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

