TraceLink MINT Wins 2023 Pharma Innovation Award: 100% End-to-End Supply Chain Digitalization is Now Within Reach

Tracelink, Inc.

01 Nov, 2023

100% End-to-End Supply Chain Digitalization is Now Possible with Proven Network Orchestration Capability

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network, is proud to announce that its Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) solution has been honored with a prestigious 2023 Pharma Innovation Award. The Pharma Innovation Awards, presented annually by Pharma Manufacturing, celebrate groundbreaking technologies that contribute to advancements in quality, efficiency, and risk reduction within the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

2023 Pharma Innovation Awards
The Pharma Innovation Awards are a testament to the commitment of vendors serving the pharmaceutical community in developing and enhancing their products to meet the evolving needs of the industry and its customers. TraceLink MINT has been recognized as a standout innovation, alongside esteemed companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and SCHOTT Pharma.

MINT is at the forefront of digital transformation in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Through an innovative Business-to-Network Integrate Once™ technology, partner onboarding capability, and innovative pricing model, MINT democratizes the ability of pharmaceutical companies and any other member of the pharma/healthcare supply chain to digitalize their end-to-end supply chains. Leveraging the extensive TraceLink network, MINT facilitates the seamless exchange of any B2B transaction type with all supply chain partners. By enabling full visibility and information exchange across external manufacturing, procurement, logistics, commerce, and other key business activities, business leaders acquire the real-time supply chain information they need to make actionable decisions to reduce costs, enhance service levels, and ensure high-quality product availability.

Signature Differentiators of TraceLink MINT:

  • 100% integration of partners into the network through B2N Integrate-Once™ model
  • Real-time supply chain information seamlessly integrated into ERP systems
  • No one-time or ongoing cost for onboarding partners
  • Orchestration capabilities for MAH-CMO, MAH-3PL, and many other supply relationships
  • Affordable, fixed-fee subscription per partner with no fees based on data volumes
  • No-risk, freemium pricing tier to get started with a partner quickly

"We are very proud to receive the 2023 Pharma Innovation Award for MINT," said Shabbir Dahod, President & CEO at TraceLink. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing pharmaceutical supply chain technologies, ultimately contributing to ensuring that lifesaving medicines are delivered safely and securely to those that need them most. We are grateful to the entire TraceLink team for its dedication and to the Pharma Manufacturing team for acknowledging our efforts."

The Pharma Innovation Awards will be showcased in detail in Pharma Manufacturing's November issue, where readers can learn more about the winning technologies and their impact on the pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about MINT, join our upcoming webinar, "Simple, Fast, and Cost Effective: Proven Supply Network Integration to Exchange Data with 100% of Your Suppliers and Customers," on Wednesday, November 8th at 11:00 am EST.

For the full list of winners visit: https://www.pharmamanufacturing.com/home/article/33012134/pharma-manufacturing-announces-the-2023-pharma-innovation-award-winners

About TraceLink
TraceLink is a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions that deliver unprecedented visibility, enabling companies to protect patients, ensure compliance, and optimize their supply chain operations. The TraceLink cloud-based platform provides a single point of information sharing and collaboration for all supply chain partners, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to drive actionable insights. With TraceLink, businesses can achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility and forge stronger connections with their partners, ensuring the availability and integrity of lifesaving medications for patients worldwide.

