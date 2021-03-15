TraceLink Moves Corporate Headquarters and Expands Global Footprint to Accommodate Future Growth

NORTH READING, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company for the life sciences industry, today announced the move of its U.S. corporate headquarters to a new location that will accommodate both the Company's new hybrid working model and rapid employee growth, anticipated over the next 18 months. TraceLink also announced the expansion of its fastest-growing location in Pune, India, doubling the square footage of the original space. Since the beginning of 2020, TraceLink has hired 200 new employees, for a total of 672 employees located across 12 countries.

"Our continued success, driven by the unremitting, critical need for global medicine safety and supply chain agility, puts TraceLink in a unique and exciting position to increase our sustainability, invest further into our employees and accelerate our future growth by expanding our global workforce," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO at TraceLink. "By adopting a hybrid working model, we can provide permanent, flexible work options for our employees, and are no longer bound by geographic barriers, providing the ability to unlock new talent and growth opportunities in virtually any part of the world."

To accommodate its growing corporate headquarters in Massachusetts, TraceLink is moving to a new building located at 200 Ballardvale Street in Wilmington, just two miles away from its current location. Owned by development company Griffith Properties, the location will be designed to accommodate TraceLink's new hybrid work model, including dedicated workspaces for onsite and flexible remote employees, with additional space for the Company's anticipated growth.

TraceLink has also doubled the size of its Pune, India location, acquiring additional square footage for more workspaces, meeting rooms and collaborative environments that are better suited to the current working environment. TraceLink employee growth in India has increased by 100 percent over the past 12 months.

TraceLink has six locations around the world, with its corporate headquarters in Massachusetts, and additional offices in Rochester, New York; Uxbridge, England; Mumbai, India; Pune, India; and Singapore.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of a digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of innovation and implementation with an open partner model for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. Learn more at www.tracelink.com

