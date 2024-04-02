TraceLink Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

TraceLink joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, OpenAI, Novo Nordisk and more

BOSTON , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping their industries through innovation. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones across many sectors.

"Being named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 is both an honor and a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication," said Shabbir Dahod, President & CEO of TraceLink. "This recognition reinforces our mission to innovate at the intersection of technology and healthcare, driving forward solutions that safeguard patient health and streamline global supply chains. It's a powerful reminder of the impact we're making in the industry and the importance of pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

Over the past 18 months, TraceLink has significantly expanded its digital supply network, connecting over 291,000 entities across healthcare and life sciences. TraceLink's innovative Multienterprise Information Network Tower solution has revolutionized collaboration and visibility across the pharmaceutical supply chain, enabling partners to navigate global distribution complexities effortlessly. As a result, medicines are delivered to patients more quickly and reliably than ever before.

Leveraging the power of our network, TraceLink can now predict drug shortages, transform the recall process, and provide cutting-edge traceability and regulatory compliance software tailored for markets worldwide. These advancements ensure not only the safety and well-being of patients but also uphold stringent compliance standards across the global pharmaceutical supply chain, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and leadership in healthcare technology.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

About TraceLink Inc.:

TraceLink Inc. is the leading digital network platform company, enabling end-to-end supply chain orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

