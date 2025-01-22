TraceLink Named to the 2025 RXinsider Pharmacy500 List for Excellence in Pharmacy Supply Chain Innovation

TraceLink recognized for advancing digitalization and orchestration in the pharmacy supply chain, ensuring safe and timely access to medications

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, is honored to be named to the Pharmacy500 list for the second year in a row, recognizing 500 organizations that have made a significant impact on the U.S. pharmacy industry over the past year.

"As regulations like the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) reshape the industry, our focus remains on empowering our customers with transformative solutions that ensure compliance, enhance safety, and drive operational excellence," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "This recognition reflects the trust that our growing digital network community places in TraceLink to help navigate the complexities of the modern supply chain while delivering impactful results to patients."

TraceLink specializes in a comprehensive suite of platform services that address key challenges in the pharmaceutical industry, including DSCSA compliance, track-and-trace orchestration, pharmacy and supply chain inventory visibility, and targeted product recall identification. Furthermore, with the recent launch of OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, democratized access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration is finally available for customers and trading partners that wish to propel their supply chain management function to new heights of innovation and efficiency.

Gregory Cianfarani, RPh, Founder and CEO of RXinsider, established the Pharmacy500 to honor companies and organizations that are making a meaningful impact on the pharmaceutical industry. According to Cianfarani, the award "celebrates those companies that are transforming the pharmacy landscape – whether by driving operational efficiencies or advancing exceptional patient care."

In 2024, TraceLink welcomed more than 75 new pharmacy logos to its network, bringing the total number of pharmacy customers to more than 410. This growth reflects a strong demand for TraceLink's innovative solutions, which are helping pharmacies streamline operations and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. This impressive expansion showcases the widespread adoption of TraceLink's solutions, as customers in the pharmaceutical supply chain industry continue to turn to the platform to enhance efficiency and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

With the Magnum release of the OPUS platform earlier this year, TraceLink set a new standard for compliance, supply chain integrity, and process optimization. This milestone innovation solidified TraceLink's position as a leader in the industry, earning its well-deserved recognition among the top organizations driving transformation in the pharmacy supply chain.

