TraceLink Ranked #298 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network, today announced it ranked #298 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. With a 357 percent revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, TraceLink ranked as the #20 fastest growing company overall in the state.

"We are honored to be included on this esteemed list, among the nation's fastest growing companies," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "Exactly 10 years ago, TraceLink set out on a mission to unite the life sciences supply chain in order to ensure patient safety. Today, this mission has come to life with more than 276,000 members on TraceLink's network, amounting to nearly 80 percent of the pharma supply chain ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation that will put the patient at the center of the supply chain and further enable network members to work together for the greater good."

TraceLink's recognition as a Fast 500 member comes on the heels of a number of recent TraceLink announcements that demonstrate the Company's continued growth and strategic vision that supports the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical supply chain. The Company's recent announcement of its new Digital Network Platform is pivotal to delivering on this vision, by enabling seamless data sharing and process orchestration across the entire healthcare industry, aimed to ensure that every patient gets the medicines they need when they need them, safely and securely. TraceLink has also announced the onboarding of several industry leaders, hailing from Merck KGaA, AMR/Gartner, and more, who will help to further evolve development of the Digital Network Platform and its new applications.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

TraceLink has ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is a network-based platform company that leverages its digital supply network and digital network platform to bend the supply chain around the patient. Through its industry-leading digital supply network, the TraceLink Digital Network Platform can enable seamless data sharing and process orchestration across the entire healthcare industry, enabling the creation of a real-time, patient-driven supply network. Leading life science companies, hospitals and retail pharmacies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

