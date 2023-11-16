TraceLink Secures Merit Award for Healthcare Innovation with AI-Powered Product Availability Intelligence Solution

News provided by

Tracelink, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 16:03 ET

TraceLink Wins Prestigious Merit Award for Pioneering AI-Driven Solution to Predict Drug Shortages 90 Days in Advance

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network, is proud to announce that its innovative Product Availability Intelligence (PAI) solution has been recognized with a Bronze award by the prestigious Merit Awards for Healthcare Innovation. Product Availability Intelligence leverages the collective intelligence of the TraceLink network to flag drug shortages up to 90 days in advance so they can be successfully mitigated.

The Merit Awards for Healthcare celebrate advancements in healthcare, honoring organizations that have demonstrated exceptional use of technology to meet a wide range of healthcare needs—in this case, addressing the critical challenge of escalating drug shortages in the United States.

TraceLink customers are excited to partner on innovations that improve patient care.

"Recognizing the critical challenge of drug shortages in healthcare, Boston Medical Center is committed to excellence in patient care. This commitment has led us to collaborate with TraceLink," said M. Ross Casey, PharmD, MBA, CSP, Director of Supply Chain & 340B Optimization at Boston Medical Center. "Together, we're implementing forward-thinking strategies to anticipate and protect our patients from the impact of drug shortages."

In 2023, the ASHP Drug Shortages Survey Report highlighted a concerning peak, with 309 active drug shortages—the highest in nearly a decade. TraceLink Product Availability Intelligence successfully predicted 70% of these shortages. Customers of PAI have harnessed our platform to avert shortages for hundreds of thousands of patients, exemplifying our commitment to safeguarding patient health and ensuring medication availability.

The Merit Awards for Healthcare acknowledge the relentless efforts and achievements of global industries and the markets they serve, spotlighting companies that have significantly contributed to the market's growth. TraceLink's recognition at the annual event underscores the company's role as a pioneer in the digital transformation of healthcare.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who are committed to driving innovation in healthcare," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on advancing our technology to meet the complex challenges of today's global healthcare supply chain."

To learn more about PAI Product Availability Intelligence visit: https://www.tracelink.com/products/intelligence-and-analytics/product-availability-intelligence 

For the full list of winners visit: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107462086/en/

About TraceLink
TraceLink is a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions that deliver unprecedented visibility, enabling companies to protect patients, ensure compliance, and optimize their supply chain operations. The TraceLink cloud-based platform provides a single point of information sharing and collaboration for all supply chain partners, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to drive actionable insights. With TraceLink, businesses can achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility and forge stronger connections with their partners, ensuring the availability and integrity of lifesaving medications for patients worldwide.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.

Also from this source

TraceLink Q3 Momentum Soars with Robust Customer Growth and Industry Recognition of Product Innovation

TraceLink Q3 Momentum Soars with Robust Customer Growth and Industry Recognition of Product Innovation

TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 healthcare and ...
TraceLink Unveils Game-Changing Digital Recalls Solution for Health Systems and Retail Pharmacies

TraceLink Unveils Game-Changing Digital Recalls Solution for Health Systems and Retail Pharmacies

In a groundbreaking effort to enhance patient safety and streamline a largely manual, paper-driven product recall process in healthcare and life...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.