TraceLink to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network for life sciences, today announced that Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO of TraceLink, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference for the fourth consecutive year. His presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 5 p.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

During his presentation, Dahod will discuss the long-term global market opportunity for TraceLink's Digital Network Platform, including the Company's expansion into additional business areas and offerings, including Networked Health, Intelligent Supply Network, Smart Supply and Logistic, and End-to-End Supply Network Digitalization solutions, and TraceLink's unique position in transforming the healthcare industry with its patient-centric digital supply network.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is a network-based platform company that leverages its digital supply network and digital network platform to bend the supply chain around the patient. Through its industry-leading digital supply network, the TraceLink Digital Network Platform can enable seamless data sharing and process orchestration across the entire healthcare industry, enabling the creation of a real-time, patient-driven supply network. Leading life science companies, hospitals and retail pharmacies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com .

TraceLink is funded by Georgian Partners, Willett Advisors LLC, Vulcan Capital, Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

SOURCE TraceLink

Related Links

http://www.tracelink.com

