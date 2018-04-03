TraceLink Unveils Industry Speakers for FutureLink Munich, Including Leaders from Santen, Leadiant Biosciences, NHS and Menarini

Industry Speakers Will Assist in EU FMD Compliance Playbook Development for Attendees

As the only annual gathering of commercial and operational executives from across the pharmaceutical supply chain and healthcare, FutureLink Munich will feature over 20 presentations from industry speakers who, in conjunction with on-site workshops with TraceLink serialization experts, will provide education and guidance to attendees so they can build customized EU FMD compliance playbooks for their own organizations. Attendees will get first-hand experience on implementation best practices, step-by-step execution plans, templates for rapid partner onboarding, and practical user group training on TraceLink software applications.

Featured industry speakers at FutureLink Munich include:

Tomas Mattsson , Director, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Xantis

Session: "Readiness of Your Master Data and Optimizing Your Enterprise Serialization Management System"

Session: "How to Manage a Successful Track & Trace Implementation Initiative: From URS Identification , to Program Execution"

Session: "Turning Compliance Project into Sustainable Business as Usual Operations"

Session: "Right-Sizing Your Serialization Investment: Partner Readiness from a CMO"

Session: "Serialization as an Enabler for Better Patient Outcomes"

Session: "Pharma Supply Network Serialization and Traceability Integration and Interoperability: Challenges and Success Factors"

Session: "Final Countdown Focus Areas for a CDMO Before February 2019 "

Session: "Sharing Serialization Experiences and Opportunities from an MAH and CMO Perspective"

Session: "The Virtual Broker: Negotiating Win-Wins with Track & Trace Partners"

Session: "The Serialization Milestones of a Contract Packaging Organization"

"With more than 200 customers serializing products and 266,000 partners on our network, TraceLink is the only company capable of providing comprehensive, real-world guidance in the planning and implementation process for EU FMD compliance because no other solution provider has demonstrated the ability to achieve proven success with hundreds of companies," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO of TraceLink. "FutureLink Munich is designed to give every life sciences company in attendance the roadmap they need to achieve EU FMD compliance on time. The conference also sets the stage of what's to come in digital information sharing, and the transformative business value that will be attainable for companies who are using TraceLink's network-tenant architecture for serialization."

At the conclusion of the first day of the conference, all attendees are invited to a special reception and tour at the renowned BMW Museum in Munich to experience the fascinating exhibitions while enjoying an evening filled with regional cuisine, live entertainment and peer networking.

To register for FutureLink Munich and view the full presentation agenda, please visit https://www.tracelink.com/futurelink-munich/agenda

