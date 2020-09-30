TraceLink VRS Solution Implemented by Henry Schein Months Ahead of Deadline for DSCSA Saleable Returns Verification Requirement

NORTH READING, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life sciences supply chain, today announced that Henry Schein, the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, has implemented TraceLink's verification router service (VRS) solution. The implementation comes ahead of the November 2020 enforcement deadline for the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) saleable returns verification requirement.

Providing valued solutions to over 1 million customers worldwide, Henry Schein has been at the forefront of preparing for DSCSA compliance and required a VRS solution that could easily connect to its manufacturing trade partners to access product master data and submit verification requests. An existing TraceLink customer for DSCSA lot-level compliance, the Fortune 500 company selected TraceLink's VRS solution, which leverages the speed and efficiency of a proven data-sharing platform and more than 650 supplier connections on the TraceLink network to ensure sub-second verification between pharma companies and wholesale distributors.

"We've worked with TraceLink for several years, so our familiarity with the system, partnership with the TraceLink team, and network connections to our manufacturing trade partners, were strong factors in choosing the TraceLink solution," said Kim Crabtree, Senior Director of Pharmaceuticals at Henry Schein. "It is critical for us to be able to return to shelf viable product that is being returned from an end user customer. Our partnership with TraceLink allows us to work ahead of the DSCSA deadline with a tried and tested VRS solution from one of the leaders in this space."

"The November 2020 deadline for DSCSA Saleable Returns Verification is expected to see the volume of verification requests to manufacturers increase substantially. This will impact all organizations in the end-to-end pharmaceutical supply chain," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO at TraceLink. "Henry Schein anticipated the increased demand the deadline will inevitably bring and has worked closely with us to remain ahead of the curve. Wholesalers will be verifying product and they need assurance from marketing authorization holders (MAHs) that their systems will be ready."

The DSCSA saleable returns verification requirement dictates that pharmaceutical supply chain partners verify that the product in their possession is legitimate, not counterfeit, recalled, or expired. TraceLink's VRS model provides three service components between the requester, router and responder. The partner connectivity, integrated master data sharing and proven technology based on open, interoperable standards, provides manufacturers and wholesalers with a fast track solution to DSCSA compliance. The solution is the only one that combines robust VRS performance with master data sharing for uninterrupted business efficiency.

