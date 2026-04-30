TraceLink Wins 2026 Globee® Cybersecurity Award as OPUS Sets the Standard for Secure, Agentic Supply Chain Operations

GxP-aligned, industrial-grade platform secures the world's largest Agentic Business Network—enabling trusted, real-time execution across global supply chains

Summary

TraceLink has been named a winner in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, recognizing the company's leadership in securing complex, multienterprise supply chain operations. TraceLink's Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) is a GxP-aligned, industrial-grade foundation for the Agentic Business Network—securing third-party interactions, serialized data, and mission-critical transactions to enable trusted, real-time execution across global supply chains.

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As life sciences supply chains transition from fragmented, manual processes to real-time, AI-driven operations, cybersecurity is no longer just a safeguard—it is the operating foundation. In recognition of this shift, TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, has been named a winner in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, honoring the company's OPUS platform for securing mission-critical transactions across global supply networks.

Leading supply chains are aggressively transforming into agentic, multienterprise operating systems—fueled by end-to-end, real-time trading partner information powering governed AI agents that act, decide, and coordinate across organizational boundaries. This new model enables unprecedented opportunity to increase business productivity and performance, but also introduces new risks. Every business transaction and AI-driven decision must be trusted, governed, and auditable in real time.

Traditional enterprise systems—built on fragmented integrations and point-to-point connections—were never designed for this level of coordination. They lack the shared infrastructure required to securely support continuous, multienterprise execution.

TraceLink's Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) addresses this challenge by providing a secure, network-native foundation where companies, humans, and AI agents operate within a shared, but governed environment. By linking more than 315,000 authenticated organizations in life sciences and healthcare and enabling standardized, real-time data exchange, OPUS provides a secure, network-native foundation for digital and agentic supply chain operations.

"Trusted supply chains begin with trusted infrastructure," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "OPUS is engineered with security, governance, and reliability built into every process and transaction across the network. That secure foundation is what allows companies to confidently digitalize operations, adopt AI, and deploy governed, no-code AI agents to scale intelligent, agentic execution across their supply chain."

Security as the Foundation for Agentic Execution

In highly regulated life sciences and healthcare environments—where manufacturers, suppliers, CMOs, logistics and transportation providers, distributors, pharmacies, and regulators exchange sensitive product and compliance data—even a single vulnerability can disrupt operations, delay product availability, or impact patient safety.

OPUS is purpose-built to operate in this environment, providing an industrial-grade, audit-ready foundation for secure, multienterprise collaboration. Within this foundation, OPUS Agents function as governed digital teammates—executing tasks, managing exceptions, and coordinating across partners with full permissioning, auditability, and compliance controls.

As companies scale AI-driven operations, every action—human or agent—remains secure, traceable, and aligned with regulatory requirements.

Independently Validated Security, Reliability, and Governance

The security and resilience of the OPUS platform are independently verified through globally recognized certifications and attestations, including:

ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System)

ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management System)

ISO 27017:2015 (Cloud Security)

SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestations

GxP-aligned quality and compliance controls supporting regulatory readiness

These validations confirm OPUS as a secure, audit-ready foundation for trusted interactions across global supply networks.

Operating at global scale, the TraceLink network processes approximately 300,000 files daily and maintains 99.98%+ availability in an active-active-active, always-on architecture.

This performance ensures uninterrupted product, information, and financial flow—helping companies prevent stockouts, maintain compliance, and ensure patients receive critical therapies without delay.

From Secure Infrastructure to Intelligent Operations

As supply chains evolve toward continuous, real-time execution, the ability to securely coordinate across partners—and increasingly, across AI agents—will define industry leaders.

By embedding security, governance, and trust directly into its network and platform architecture, TraceLink is enabling a new operating model: an Agentic Business Network where companies can scale operations, automate complex processes, and collaborate seamlessly across their ecosystem—without compromising control or compliance.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world," said Sam Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "Your innovation and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and set new standards across industries."

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once™ OPUS platform, which links 300,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent—governed AI agents—operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done—expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. These include programs focused on business, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, innovation, customer excellence, technology, and more.

To learn more about the Globee® Awards, visit: https://globeeawards.com.

SOURCE TraceLink, Inc.