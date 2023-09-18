Tracer Appoints TikTok Alum Valerie Bartlett to SVP, Head of Sales

Barlett to lead sales growth reaching agencies and other advertising stakeholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracer , a cutting-edge data intelligence platform revolutionizing modern data stack management, today announced Valerie Bartlett as the company's inaugural SVP, Head of Sales. In this pivotal role, Bartlett will leverage her 15 years of sales and leadership experience in the AdTech industry to drive Tracer's sales growth initiatives, including building out the team, sales strategy, and operational infrastructure. Bartlett will report to Obele Brown-West, President.

Prior to joining Tracer, Bartlett was TikTok's Head of US Independent Agencies, where she was responsible for redefining sales strategies and fostering unprecedented growth across independent agencies in the US. Notably, Bartlett built the sales function from the ground up, showcasing her strategic vision and execution capabilities. Under her leadership, TikTok's agency sales amassed over $2 billion in spend during her tenure. Preceding her time at TikTok, Bartlett served as the Head of Sales, South, at Liveramp.

"Valerie has a proven track record of building sales organizations to reach agencies and other stakeholders in advertising and media," said Obele Brown-West, President of Tracer. "We look forward to her bringing her experience to Tracer. With proven technology, a well-capitalized balance sheet and a strong team in place, we are confident that Tracer is poised for significant and rapid growth."

The appointment of Bartlett follows Tracer's recent Series A fundraising, co-led by NewRoad Capital Partners, Progress Ventures and BDMI, part of Bertelsmann's corporate venture arm Bertelsmann Investments. S4S Ventures and Arbour Way Investors also participated in the series. The fundraise was to help scale Tracer's rapidly growing data intelligence business and grow its world-class sales and marketing teams.

"Attracting an experienced sales leader like Valerie is a testament to Tracer's game-changing technology opportunity," said John Sheehy, Tracer Board Director and Operating Partner at NewRoad Capital Partners. "With Valerie's strong business development acumen and deep enterprise brand, platform and advertising agency relationships, the NewRoad Capital Partners team looks forward to Tracer's market growth under her leadership."

Commenting on her new role, Valerie stated, "Tracer has one of the most ambitious and experienced management teams, and is solving a real need in the marketplace. I look forward to working with Obele and team to bring Tracer's platform to agencies that do not have the tools to provide transparency and contextualize the large amounts of data they have access to, which drive better, more efficient planning and execution."

Bartlett holds memberships and positions on industry boards such as the Interactive Advertising Bureau, 4As and SheRunsIt, demonstrating her commitment to advancing the industry and fostering collaboration.

ABOUT TRACER

Tracer is a data intelligence platform that revolutionizes modern data stack management by eliminating technical complexity. Tracer empowers global brands, data partners and agencies to make strategic decisions by seamlessly consolidating data sources and enriching it with business insights. By leveraging its comprehensive and flexible suite of technologies, Tracer provides unparalleled transparency into business performance and delivers a centralized source of truth.

MEDIA CONTACT

Erica Conover

[email protected]

SOURCE Tracer