Tracer Partners with Comcast's Universal Ads to Modernize Advertising Operations

Partnership creates a unified operational foundation to support faster product launches, real-time decisioning, and scalable self-serve growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracer, the collaborative analytics platform for modern media organizations, today announced a partnership with Comcast's Universal Ads, which enables brands of any size to create, buy, and measure ads across TV. The partnership enables Universal Ads to unify operational and revenue data across systems for optimal data aggregation, activation, and decision-making. The initiative created a centralized operational layer that gives teams real-time visibility into campaign delivery, advertiser investment, forecasting, and revenue operations helping Universal Ads move even faster as it scales AI-driven and self-serve advertising products.

As media companies seek to support automation, and self-serve advertising at scale, operational speed and data interoperability are becoming critical competitive advantages. With Tracer, Universal Ads is able to improve visibility, accelerate decision-making, and make operational data easier to activate across reporting, analytics, and internal business systems, while supporting faster product innovation across the organization.

"Universal Ads is built to make TV advertising as accessible and easy to buy as social — giving more brands a simpler way to create, buy, and measure campaigns across premium TV," said Daniel Druger, Vice President of Product at Universal Ads. "Tracer has helped us build the connected data foundation we need to deliver on that vision at scale and continue moving quickly to bring new capabilities to market."

The work reflects a broader industry push toward operational modernization as advertising businesses prepare for increasingly automated and AI-assisted workflows. Rather than adding more point solutions, Universal Ads focused on creating a comprehensive foundation capable of supporting growth, agility, and future AI-driven capabilities.

This partnership:

Creates a centralized operational view across Universal Ads' tech stack Transforms fragmented data outputs into more usable formats for reporting, analysis, and business decisioning

Accelerates forecasting, reporting, and revenue reconciliation workflows

Improves cross-functional visibility across teams and departments.

Supports faster rollout of new advertising products and integrations

"AI is raising expectations around speed across every part of the advertising business," said Jeffrey Nicholson, CEO and Co-Founder of Tracer. "The companies moving fastest are the ones building operational environments where data, workflows, and teams are connected in real time. That's what enables faster innovation and creates the flexibility organizations need as the market evolves."

With Tracer, Universal Ads is positioned to scale new products, accelerate automation initiatives, and support the next generation of AI-enabled advertising workflows across its business.

About Tracer

Tracer is the collaborative analytics platform for modern media organizations that delivers the data infrastructure enterprises need to power AI, measurement, and decision-making at scale. Designed to enhance existing technology investments, Tracer integrates seamlessly with APIs, data warehouses, BI platforms, modeling frameworks, and AI systems. Brands and agencies can use this foundation to accelerate insights, strengthen data integrity, and operationalize intelligence across the enterprise. For more information, visit tracer.tech.

About Universal Ads

Universal Ads enables any brand, of any size, to seamlessly make and buy commercials across premium video reaching new qualified audiences at scale. Universal Ads combines premium and brand-safe video content directly from the most influential media companies with the ease and familiarity of social ad buying. It is your one-stop shop for high-quality video ads delivering unmatched scale. Universal Ads is a part of the Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter.

Clare Pillay

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SOURCE Tracer