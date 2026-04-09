Tracer Powers Code3 with Real-Time Financial Intelligence, Accelerating Core Workflows by 300%

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where fragmented data slows decision-making and obscures profitability, Tracer, a collaborative analytics platform, today announced its partnership with independent digital agency Code3 to power a unified, real-time view of business performance.

By connecting media, sales, commerce, and financial data into a centralized system, Tracer has transformed how Code3 manages its operations. Since implementing Tracer's technology, Code3 has accelerated core financial workflows by more than 300 percent and reduced reporting hours by 40 percent, while gaining real-time visibility into financial performance across client portfolios.

"Everyone talks about fragmented marketing data," said Jeffrey Nicholson, CEO and Co-Founder of Tracer. "But that complexity ultimately shows up on the CFO's desk across billing, forecasting, and revenue reporting. We built Tracer to answer a simple question: how is my business performing? That clarity changes how agencies run their business. Our work with Code3 shows what's possible when agencies unify the foundation behind their data."

Previously reliant on manual reconciliation and inconsistent reporting, Code3 now operates with standardized, real-time insights that support finance, operations, and executive decision-making. Leadership teams have immediate access to revenue pacing and performance trends, enabling faster, more confident decisions across the business.

"Tracer started as a reporting and analytics solution, but it's quickly become central to how we run Code3," said Dan Federico, Chief Financial Officer at Code3. "Through our partnership, we've gained real transparency into our financial and performance data, helping our teams make better business decisions and giving leadership a clearer view of how the agency is performing."

With significantly improved financial operations and a consistent, harmonized data foundation, Code3 is better equipped to scale across client portfolios while maintaining greater control over both agency and client performance. This unified data environment not only strengthens internal decision-making, but also positions the agency to deliver a new era of reporting and analytics that will enhance how it serves clients in the near future.

The Tracer and Code3 partnership reflects a broader shift among independent agencies toward unified financial intelligence systems that replace fragmented reporting and enable more agile, data-driven operations.

About Tracer

Tracer is a collaborative analytics platform that delivers the data infrastructure enterprises need to power AI, measurement, and decision-making at scale. Designed to enhance existing technology investments, Tracer integrates seamlessly with APIs, data warehouses, BI platforms, modeling frameworks, and AI systems. Brands and agencies can use this foundation to accelerate insights, strengthen data integrity, and operationalize intelligence across the enterprise. For more information, visit tracer.tech.

About Code3

Code3 is an independent digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We call ourselves 'confidently curious' because we exist to push boundaries and accelerate growth for our clients' businesses. With strong partnerships across both major and emerging ad platforms and technologies, Code3 delivers best-in-class services with quality, efficiency, and nimbleness at the forefront of our partnerships. Today's landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a fully integrated service offering that lives under one roof.

SOURCE Tracer