Tracer Strengthens Market Position Through New Enterprise Partnerships and Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracer , the leading enterprise data platform for marketing analytics, announced today the appointment of Sarah Martinez as the company's inaugural Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment of Sarah follows recent additions to Tracer's client base, which include Code3 and a new partnership with Keen Decision Systems.

Martinez joins Tracer from Integral Ad Science, a media measurement and optimization platform, where she served as Global Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, she collaborated with top marketers and agencies to enhance trust and transparency in digital media, supporting brands like Kimberly-Clark, Ford, and Hershey's. In her new role Martinez will leverage her 20+ years of deep commercial expertise to drive Tracer's GTM strategy and build out partnerships.

"Sarah has a proven ability to operate at the highest levels of business, we are honored to have her join our executive team, " said Jeffrey Nicholson, CEO and Co-Founder of Tracer. "Her experience partnering with enterprise customers will further drive Tracer's current momentum, solving the most complex data equations."

Commenting on her decision to join, Martinez stated, "After two decades working with some of the largest global marketers, they all have one thing in common: their consistent desire to drive effective and efficient outcomes. With Tracer, brands seamlessly gain a holistic view of their data, allowing them to achieve outcomes they couldn't before. I am thrilled for the opportunity to accelerate growth in partnership with the co-founders, leadership team and Tracer's current enterprise customers."

The appointment of Martinez follows Tracer's recent additions to their client base. The companies will leverage Tracer's AI-powered platform to help aggregate and visualize complex data sets for actionable business intelligence.Tracer also services global brands including Headspace, Opella Global, and January Digital.

At Keen, we are always leveraging data driven insights to improve our client's business," said Greg Dolan, CEO of Keen Decision Systems. "Our partnership with Tracer will allow us to leverage their advanced AI-powered platform to increase our agility and optimize our clients' marketing mix."

Tracer was initially incubated within VaynerX, the holding company led by Vaynerchuk, until its launch in 2021. In addition to Gary Vaynerchuk, the company is backed by NewRoad Capital Partners, Progress Ventures, BDMI, part of Bertelsmann's corporate venture arm Bertelsmann Investments, S4S Ventures, Arbour Way, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's VCP Ventures, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures, Stephen Ross and Matt Higgins' RSE Ventures.

Tracer's innovation has been celebrated by reputable industry organizations and publications, winning awards such as The Lead's The Leading 100 list in both 2023 and 2024, and more recently was selected as a finalist for Digiday Technology Awards Best Data Management Platform category.

"Tracer is at the forefront of data connectivity for enterprise clients and Sarah's addition is a perfect accelerant to their success given her background," said Gary Vaynerchuk, Tracer Board Director and Chairman of VaynerX. "Tracer is positioned to enable AI usage, harness the power of your data and give customers control of their marketing analytics ecosystem."

About Tracer:

Tracer is a data intelligence platform that revolutionizes modern data stack management by eliminating technical complexity. Tracer empowers global brands, data partners and agencies to make strategic decisions by seamlessly consolidating data sources and enriching it with business insights. By leveraging its comprehensive and flexible suite of technologies, Tracer provides unparalleled transparency into business performance and delivers a centralized source of truth.

