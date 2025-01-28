Tracera, formerly ESG Flo, launches revolutionary automated Scope 3 tool

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracera, an AI-powered platform revolutionizing sustainability data management, has announced the latest upgrade: an automated Scope 3 data collection tool to deanonymize supply chain data. Designed to help large companies easily trace, verify, and report their supply chain data, this upgrade marks a significant step forward in simplifying complex ESG data processes.

Formerly known as ESG Flo, Tracera is set on transforming how businesses calculate and reduce their environmental impact. Servicing customers both in the US and Europe, Tracera takes the pressure off the companies that need to meet growing regulations such as CSRD, California, TCFD, and CDP by automating data collection while also ensuring its accuracy and compliance with regulatory standards.

Scope 3 emissions—indirect emissions across a company's supply chain—are notoriously hard to calculate and reduce. Traditional methods rely on broad estimates, limiting actionable change.

Tracera's automated Scope 3 tool changes the game by allowing companies to:

Establish a baseline for Scope 3 emissions using AI

using AI Gain a highly granular data categorization to get supplier-specific emissions information

to get supplier-specific emissions information Integrate seamlessly with procurement systems

Directly engage with suppliers

Get full visibility into emissions calculations, with audit-ready transparency

What further sets Tracera apart is its ability to replicate the thought process of environmental consultants using AI-driven emission factor matching.

"Tracera's Scope 3 feature has been a game-changer. What used to take us weeks of manually researching hundreds of vendors to understand their emissions impact is now automated — it's saved us countless hours and transformed a dreaded task into something we can actually manage with ease."

Amy Vernon, Director of Global Product Compliance and Sustainability at La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Loved by manufacturing leaders like EnerSys, Hirschmann Automotive, Glamox, and La-Z-Boy, Tracera helps sustainability leaders focus on structural change instead of chasing data. As regulations evolve, Tracera ensures companies have the tools to drive impact and build a sustainable future.

For more information about Tracera and its platform, visit tracera.com or get in touch.

About Tracera

Formerly ESG Flo, Tracera is a sustainability data management platform that helps companies automatically collect, verify, and audit their data so they can comply with relevant regulations and stay ahead of their competition. Backed by Bain & Company and headquartered in New York, Tracera helps organizations achieve their sustainability goals while staying ahead of compliance requirements.

