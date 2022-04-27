Tracey B Entertainment Group Hosts Social Music Mixer Benefitting Ukraine

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracey B Entertainment Group, LLC is proud to announce the inaugural upcoming "SWAP - Social With A Purpose" social networking and entertainment event from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on May 13, 2022. This musical event is dedicated to giving patrons a place to socialize while giving a portion of the proceeds to the ongoing Ukrainian effort. It's our pleasure to invite the entire Harrisburg, Pennsylvania community and music lovers from surrounding areas to join us for this night of socializing and dancing, all with the purpose of supporting struggling Ukrainians.

SWAP - Social With A Purpose DJ Caraby

Our SWAP - Social With A Purpose entertainment event allows community members to enjoy a fun night out while also listening to a variety of live musical performances and special guest appearances. The Tracey B Entertainment Group, LLC talent development agency is honored to showcase DJ Caraby to get every single guest out on the dance floor, as well as a special live performance from artist Bryan Adams, the original lead vocalist of the contemporary R&B group, "Color Me Badd." Before the evening is over, we also invite you to catch several special guest appearances, including former NFL Linebacker Danny Lansanah of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and musical artist Jeannette Wehye. In addition, a brief performance during this evening will be dedicated solely to the support of Ukrainians.

This unforgettable evening of music and entertainment will also feature several delicious hors d'oeuvres for all guests to enjoy, including:

Scallops wrapped in bacon

Coconut shrimp

Mini Philly cheesesteaks

A variety of meatballs

Franks in puff pastry

Chicken wings

Tempura shrimp

And many more selections

SWAP - Social With A Purpose is designed to be an interactive hub for community members, budding musical artists and comedians, and business owners to come together in unity for a single purpose. All attendees are invited to not only meet and greet neighbors and Tracey B Entertainment Group, LLC staff members but also to listen to established musical guests and expose themselves to new musical styles. This evening is your chance to get involved in social networking and an exciting party environment.

The SWAP - Social With A Purpose musical entertainment social event is a ticketed event only and one is required for entry. Tickets are open to participants who are 21 years old or older and they are available for purchase online for $55 each or at the door the day-of for $60 each. All tickets purchased after will receive $2 off any one beverage of their choice. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting Ukraine throughout the ongoing Russian invasion.

Join Tracey B Entertainment Group, LLC from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on May 13, 2022 for an enjoyable night out while also doing your part to support an important worldwide cause. This event will be held at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill, PA.

Learn more about this SWAP - Social With A Purpose event and purchase your tickets now at traceybentertainmentgroup.com/swap-social-with-a-purpose .

About Tracey B Entertainment Group, LLC:

Tracey B Entertainment Group, LLC is a talent development agency based out of Harrisburg, PA dedicated to creating a platform on which musical artists, comedians, and other performers can be showcased. It's their mission to be the community's one-stop-shop for everything entertainment and to be a driving force in cultivating and developing recording opportunities for up-and-coming artists. Learn more at traceybentertainmentgroup.com .

Contact: Tracey Burke

[email protected]

717-229-5021

SOURCE Tracey B Entertainment Group