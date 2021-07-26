Tracey Lucero-Corsi, C.F.O. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracey Lucero-Corsi, C.F.O. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chief Financial Officer for her years of dedicated work in Sports Finance Management.

As the Chief Financial Officer at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, Ms. Lucero-Corsi has many responsibilities. In this role, she oversees all financial planning, cash forecasting, financial statements, general ledger compliance, and various special analyses. She is a Certified Public Accountant with "Big 4" public accounting experience.

Tracey Lucero-Corsi

With 25 years spent working in the field of finance, Ms. Lucero-Corsi's areas of expertise include accounting, HR, finance, and forecasting. She is experienced in startup companies, fast growth, and turnaround situations, motivating her team and quickly creating solutions.

She has been working at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association for six years. The MLBPAA has a mission to promote the game of baseball, raise money for charity, inspire and educate youth through positive sports images, and protect the dignity of the game through the involvement of Major League players. The group hosts events, youth clinics, golf outings, fundraisers, and alumni days to fundraise and promote sports. Recent events include the 2019 Legends for Youth Dinner and free youth baseball clinics in major cities throughout the United States.

Ms. Lucero-Corsi was inspired to become an accountant after joining the group INROADS while in college. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Texas Christian University in 1995.

Ms. Lucero-Corsi began her career in 1995 as an Auditor for KPMG. She worked as a Controller at Mindport IBS LLC. for four years, raising $30 million in two private placements. She then began a position as Controller and Vice President of Finance at Innerwall, Inc. and Two Rivers Group LLC in 2001, managing the company acquisition. In 2007, Ms. Lucero-Corsi joined the Senior Leadership Team at Maehal Enterprises, Inc., where she oversaw all accounting functions for two Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealerships. She worked at Biotest Laboratories LLC in Accounting and Human Resources from 2010-2014. She joined the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in 2014.

She is currently involved with the Colorado Society of CPAs and is a member of the International Association of Women (IAW). Ms. Lucero-Corsi attributes her years of success to her strong work ethic, her ability to be a creative problem solver, and her ability to create simple solutions to complex problems. She prides herself on being prepared and having the career experience to readily recommend financial solutions.

In her free time, Ms. Lucero-Corsi is passionate about helping her church, charitable organizations, and the Colorado Springs Little League. She enjoys doing yoga and watching her children play sports.

For further information, please visit www.baseballalumni.com.

