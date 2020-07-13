Tracey Mullen Promoted to CEO at Abveris; Garren Hilow Assumes Chief Business Officer Role

BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abveris , a leader in contract research antibody discovery, today announced the promotion of Tracey Mullen from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 13, 2020. Current founder and CEO Garren Hilow proactively takes over as Chief Business Officer following Abveris' move out of the startup stage. Hilow initiated the change as part of his focus on growth, which demands new leadership with a strong foundation in science, operations, and drive.

Tracey Mullen, CEO, Abveris

During Mullen's tenure at Abveris, she has been responsible for increasing average monthly revenue by 160%, doubling organic company hires, and co-leading the implementation of the Beacon B cell screening platform. A native of Connecticut, Mullen earned her Bachelor's Degree in Chemical-Biological Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and her Executive Masters of Business Administration from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

"Operating at the forefront of antibody discovery with a strong focus on innovative and transformative new technologies, Abveris has now reached an exciting inflection point and is well positioned for continued growth and success," said Mullen. "I am deeply honored and energized by the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization as we navigate the next generation of antibody therapeutics."

As part of the important leadership transition, Hilow said, "Our business is, and has always been, to make quality biologic drugs. The antibodies we deliver will help cure disease and increase quality of life globally. It is imperative that we continue to push ourselves as an organization to do the best job we possibly can so that we can help make the world a better, healthier place. With Tracey as CEO, Abveris will continue to successfully fulfill that mission."

For additional information on Mullen's new role or Abveris, Inc., please visit: www.abveris.com .

ABOUT ABVERIS:

Abveris is Boston's premier antibody discovery company providing contract research services to the biopharma industry. Abveris applies advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide comprehensive gene-to-antibody discovery services. Abveris is developing the next generation of biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with global leaders in biopharma. Additional information about Abveris is available at www.ABVERIS.com.

