Tracey Spivey Rejoins KPMG As Partner In Family Offices Practice

Spivey, who was formerly a partner at Montgomery Coscia Greilich LLP, has significant experience advising and serving high-net-worth families in the areas of wealth transfer planning, income-tax planning, and tax-return compliance. He has more than 25 years of experience working with individual and fiduciary income, and estate taxes.

"Tracey rejoins the firm just as our family office practice is seeing tremendous growth," said Brad Sprong, co-leader of KPMG's Family Offices and Private Client Services group. "His track record of outstanding client service will be instrumental in serving our existing clients and helping KPMG provide services in the Dallas area and beyond."

Spivey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a Master of Science degree in accounting from Texas A&M University.

