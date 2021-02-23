Traci Dunn Joins VillageMD as Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Dunn has more than 25 years of HR experience with a proven track record of identifying, developing, and leading the best and next practices in talent strategy. Prior to VillageMD, Dunn was vice president of inclusion, diversity and corporate impact at McKesson where she was responsible for inclusion and diversity, culture and engagement, and corporate impact. She brings a broad human capital perspective, informed by her work across multiple industries including but not limited to professional services, financial services and healthcare.

"We're thrilled to welcome Traci to VillageMD as we continue to expand our national footprint. Her extensive experience leading teams in all aspects of the talent lifecycle - from recruiting, leadership development, performance and organizational effectiveness - is the perfect fit for us," said Tim Barry, chairman and CEO of VillageMD. "Traci will be a key leader as we continue to grow and hire talented team members throughout our organization. Her proven background driving outcomes in building diverse talent bases while supporting inclusive work culture perfectly complements our organizational talent priorities."

Notably, Dunn recently was named to the Dallas 500 as one of the most powerful business leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by D CEO Magazine. She also held senior positions at Accenture, Huntington National Bank and The Timken Company.

"I'm honored to join VillageMD and thrilled to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact in helping this talented team transform healthcare by delivering the most accessible, efficient, effective and compassionate healthcare," said Dunn.

Dunn will work at VillageMD's headquarters in Chicago when it is safe to return to the office and will relocate to Chicago this summer.

To learn more about career opportunities at VillageMD, please visit here.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets, are responsible for more than 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD

Related Links

http://www.villageMD.com

