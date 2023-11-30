Tracing Arctic Blue Fish Oil from the Ocean to the Spoon

The Fish Oil's Clean Origin Gives It a "Soft Taste" That Is Easy on the

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A clean, sustainable production process is a high priority for many consumers. Quality ingredients are also an important factor, as is a satisfactory experience. These are all elements that have driven Arctic Blue's founder, entrepreneur and health enthusiast, Ludo van de Wiel, to pursue the perfect range of fish oil products.

"Arctic Blue is designed to be a new generation of fish oil," says Van de Wiel. "Our oil is guaranteed to come from pristine Arctic waters. It's guaranteed to be free from that fishy smell or after-taste, too. These aren't mutually exclusive factors, either. They go hand in hand in creating a high-quality fish oil product."

Arctic Blue fish oils boast what Van de Wiel describes as a "soft taste," a feature that comes from the unique way much of it is sourced straight from Arctic wild cod in the Barents Sea. Van de Wiel's corporate partners, all of whom are Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified, catch cod at sea and process them right on their boats. During this process, they take out the filet, but the trimmings and liver remain. These byproducts are processed for their fish oil within feet of where they were harvested, ensuring the shortest time for the oil to transfer from fish to bottle.

This is important, not just for freshness but for taste, too. "People take for granted the fact that fish oil has a fishy smell and aftertaste," Van de Wiel explains. "They expect those fishy burps to follow every dose. But what they don't realize is that the unpleasant fishy experience isn't normal. It's a quality control problem."

When fish oil is processed inefficiently, it allows time for sensitive, unsaturated Omega-3 fats to become oxidized and damaged. The result is lower efficacy as a supplement and an unpleasant smell and taste.

For Van de Wiel, the Arctic Blue team, and their MSC-certified partners, this is unacceptable. To avoid sub-par results, they have invested in a processing method and supply chain that ensures ultimate freshness. The resulting product doesn't require much artificial flavoring to make it palatable (all that is added is a very slight orange flavor for a more distinct experience), and there are no fishy burps that follow. Each ounce of Arctic Blue fish oil has a clean, efficient, and effective journey from the ocean to the spoon, leaving behind satisfied and healthy customers of all ages in the process.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

