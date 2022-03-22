Track and Trace Solutions Market Size Worth $14.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global track and trace solutions market size is expected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on ensuring brand protection from counterfeit products and theft. The deployment of track and trace solutions helps manufacturers enhance distribution channel efficiency and reduces the frequency of counterfeit products.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The software solutions product segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2021. This is mainly because of the regulatory mandates for the execution of serialization and aggregation in the healthcare sector

The serialization solutions application segment was the largest grossing segment in 2021. Increasing application of serialization in pharmaceutical and medical device packaging will be a vital factor contributing to the segment growth

The RFID technology segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the segment are technological advantages, such as high durability and reusability, more data storage capacity, and no requirement of the line of sight

North America led the global market in 2021. The rising implementation of regulatory standards and regulations, along with the high adoption rate of track and trace solutions by consumers, is anticipated to contribute to the market growth

Read 150-page market research report, "Track And Trace Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hardware Systems, Software Solutions), By Technology (Barcodes, RFID), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth & Trends

The rising adoption of track and trace solutions by healthcare manufacturers would fuel the market growth in the long run. The introduction of advanced technologies such as RFID provides fast reading and delivers high levels of security. However, the deployment cost of serialization and aggregation solutions and the lack of common regulations and standards may hamper the market growth in a few developing geographies.

Regulatory compliance has become an incessant need across the globe to ensure product authenticity. The global rise of counterfeit goods has been crucial in increasing the implementation of track and trace solutions over various verticals. The majority of the developed nations have already integrated these solutions to mitigate the risk of product recalls, disease outbreaks, and tarnishing of brand names to reduce unauthorized parallel supply chains that promote illegal supply chain logistics and crime. Rising initiatives by the government and regulatory authorities are paving way for the increased adoption of track and trace solutions. Serialization has been the prime method that facilitates easy track and trace of products globally.

US CBP and customs of other member countries as well as the World Customs Organization reported the seizures of false coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment like facemasks and hand sanitizers. For instance, in May 2020, Smartrac teamed up with SUKU to validate COVID-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment to permit prompt verification and deliver end-to-end supply chain transparency. Hence, it is estimated that the market will witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The track and trace market comprises a large number of global as well as local players. These companies are undertaking strategic collaborations and partnerships with their customers and other manufacturers in the market. For instance, in January 2021, OPTEL partnered with Bureau Veritas and introduced a V-TRACE traceability solution for the management of COVID-19 vaccine supply chain logistics. Moreover, in June 2021, Markem-Imaje acquired Blue Bite LLC, a New York, U.S-based provider of workflow software solutions for product marketers and brand owners.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global track and trace solutions market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Track and Trace Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware Systems

Printing & Marking Solutions



Monitoring & Verification Solutions



Labeling Solutions



Others

Software Solutions

Plant Manager Software



Line Controller Software



Bundle Tracking Software



Others

Track and Trace Solutions Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Barcode

RFID

Track and Trace Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Serialization Solutions

Bottle Serialization



Label Serialization



Carton Serialization



Data Matrix Serialization

Aggregation Solutions

Bundle Aggregation



Case Aggregation



Pallet Aggregation

Track and Trace Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Others

Food and Beverage

Consumer Packaged Goods

Luxury Goods

Track and Trace Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Belgium



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Egypt

List of Key Players of Track and Trace Solutions Market

Axway

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Optel Vision

TraceLink, Inc.

Adents

Antares Vision S.r.l

Siemens AG

Korber AG

ACG Worldwide

Markem Imaje, a Dover Company

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market - The global healthcare business intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased adoption of data-driven decision making, penetration of cloud-based business intelligence (BI) solutions for the healthcare industry, increased focus to reduce spending, and the emergence of mobile-based BI solutions are the key factors contributing to the market growth.

The global healthcare business intelligence market size is expected to reach by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased adoption of data-driven decision making, penetration of cloud-based business intelligence (BI) solutions for the healthcare industry, increased focus to reduce spending, and the emergence of mobile-based BI solutions are the key factors contributing to the market growth. Healthcare Software As A Service Market - The global healthcare software as a service market size is expected to reach USD 51.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of cloud computing in the healthcare industry is driving the growth.

- The global healthcare software as a service market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of cloud computing in the healthcare industry is driving the growth. Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market - The global healthcare digital experience platform market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in the adoption of healthcare digital experience platforms for improving connectivity and growing requirements to curb costs in healthcare settings are key factors contributing to the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.