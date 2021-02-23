Track and Trace Solutions Market to Reach $6.12 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product Type (Hardware Systems and Software Solutions), Technology (Barcode and RFID), Application (Serialization Solutions and Aggregation Solutions), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global track and trace solutions industry was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $6.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2131

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in adoption of advanced track and trace solutions, favorable government intervention, and stringent regulations & criteria for the implementation of serialization drive the growth of the global track and trace solutions market. On the other hand, high cost of infrastructure setup impedes the growth to some extent. However, technological advancement in track and trace solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The worldwide disrupted supply chain increased the demand for technology that can determine current and past locations of a drug, which in turn boosted the global track and trace solutions to a significant extent.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since the same demand from the medical industry is projected to persist in order to ensure a well-maintained chain.

The hardware systems segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product type, the hardware systems segment accounted for more than half of the global track and trace solutions market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The fact that these systems assist in the production and supply chain to ensure product quality and authenticity drives the growth of the segment. The software solutions segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its mounting adoption in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies to continuously manage manufacturing facilities, product lines, bundle tracking, warehousing, and shipping.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2131

The barcode segment to maintain the lion's share by 2027-

Based on technology, the barcode segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global track and trace solutions market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is due to the ample data storage capacity of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes over linear barcodes coupled with increasing applications of 2D barcodes in biotechnology and pharmaceutical products packaging. At the same time, the RFID segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in the number applications used in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and hospitals propels the segment growth.

North America garnered the highest share in 2019-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global track and trace solutions market, due to the presence of highly regulated serialization and aggregation standards and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% throughout the forecast period. Implementation of regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs, development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, and increase in pressure to curb high incidence of counterfeit drugs in the developing Asian countries fuel the market growth.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Axway Software SA

TraceLink Inc.

OPTEL GROUP

Adents International

Siemens AG

Seidenader Vision GmbH

METTLER TOLEDO International Inc.

International Inc. Zebra Technologies Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Uhlmann Group.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Trace Metal Analysis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Organ-on-Chip Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Wireless health market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Women's health app Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Health Information Exchange Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Health IT Security Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research