Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $7.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring), Technology (2D Barcode, RFID), Application (Serialization, Aggregation, Reporting), End User (Pharma, Food, Medical Devices) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The implementation of track and trace solutions and technologies is an important strategy adopted by many manufacturing companies and regulatory bodies in recent years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Track and Trace Solutions Market"

298 – Tables

50 – Figures

318 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158898570

The Growth in track and trace solutions market is largely driven by stringent regulations & standards for the implementation of serialization, increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls, high growth in the generic and OTC markets, and growth in the medical device industry.

On the other hand, the high costs and long implementation timeframe associated with serialization and aggregation and the huge setup costs are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

"The Software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020."

Based on products, the market is segmented into software, hardware components, and standalone platforms based on product. The software segment accounted for the largest share—60.1%—of the track and trace solutions market in 2020. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing awareness about secure packaging, the rising number of counterfeit drugs and related products, and growing awareness of brand protection. In addition, regulatory compliance is further supporting the growth of this market.

The standalone platforms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations for implementing serialization and UDI codes in the pharma and medical device industry, increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to adopt serialization, and increasing demand for standalone platforms to reduce the serialization implementation timeframe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158898570

"The Serialization solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020."

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization solutions; aggregation solutions; and tracking, tracing, and reporting. The serialization solutions segment accounted for the largest share—62.3%—of the applications market. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 2,560.9 million by 2026. Stringent regulations for the implementation of serialization solutions in packaging and supply chain applications drive this segments growth.

The tracking, tracing and reporting segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of regulations such as DSCSA, UDI, and Medical Device Reporting (MDR) for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

"The 2D Barcode segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020."

Based on technology, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into linear barcodes, 2D barcodes, and radiofrequency identification (RFID). The 2D barcodes segment accounted for the largest share of 76.2% of the technology market in 2020. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach USD 5,641.3 million by 2026. The large share of the 2D barcodes technology segment can be attributed to the increasing use of 2D barcodes in the packaging industry. They have higher data storage capacities than linear barcodes and contain larger amounts of data with fewer variations in image size.

The RFID segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period due to the growing demand for these systems in automated pharmaceutical distribution and medical devices due to low labor costs and improved visibility & planning.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=158898570

"The Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Company segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020."

Based on technology, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into linear barcodes, 2D barcodes, and radiofrequency identification (RFID). The 2D barcodes segment accounted for the largest share of 76.2% of the technology market in 2020. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach USD 5,641.3 million by 2026. The large share of the 2D barcodes technology segment can be attributed to the increasing use of 2D barcodes in the packaging industry. They have higher data storage capacities than linear barcodes and contain larger amounts of data with fewer variations in image size.

The RFID segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period due to the growing demand for these systems in automated pharmaceutical distribution and medical devices due to low labor costs and improved visibility & planning.

"North America was the largest regional market for track and trace solutions market in 2020"

The track and trace solutions market studied in this report is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 42.9% of the global market, followed by Europe (33.5%). The presence of developed healthcare systems in the US & Canada; the presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers; stringent regulations regarding serialization; and the growing medical devices market are major factors driving market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% for track and trace solutions. Growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry to comply with manufacturing and distribution practices, the rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the significant economic development in emerging Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are the major factors driving the demand for track and trace solutions in the APAC region.

Some of the prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Syntegon (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), JEKSON VISION (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Laetus GmbH (Germany), and WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Carton, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serialization), Type (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aerosol), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market-19845828.html

Clinical Trial Management System Market by Product (Software, Services), Delivery (Web-hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based), Deployment (Enterprise, On-site), End User (Pharma, Medical Device Manufacturers, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-trial-management-systems-market-470.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/track-trace-solution-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/track-trace-solution.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets