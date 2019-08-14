Track Group, Inc. Delivers World's First Victim Notification App

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in providing community corrections agencies with offender tracking and monitoring services, has successfully deployed Empower, the world's first integrated victim notification app, to Sheriffs, Probation and Correctional agencies around the world.

Every 16 hours, a victim in the United States is fatally shot by a current or former partner. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Heath found that one-third of these victims were murdered within a month of obtaining a restraining order. Until now, victims had few ways to protect themselves.

"Empower is a product that we knew on day one was making a difference in the lives of victims of domestic violence." said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "By providing an early warning for victims, we are not only giving public safety agencies an opportunity to strengthen their domestic violence supervision programs, we're also allowing victims to regain confidence and peace of mind."

Empower creates a "mobile" geo-zone around a victim's own smartphone that works in conjunction with the associated offenders GPS tracking bracelet to provide early warning notification if offenders ever violate their restraining orders.

In the event an offender wearing a GPS bracelet comes within a court ordered distance of their victim, assigned with the Empower app, an amber alert style alarm is generated followed quickly by contact from law enforcement guiding the victim to a safe location. At the same time, law enforcement dispatches units to both the victim and offender locations in real time to intervene.

"The introduction of Empower reflects Track Group's continued commitment to improving public safety with the latest, application-based technology for our customers and the greater community corrections ecosystem," said CEO, Derek Cassell.

For more information about Empower or any monitoring products and services offered by Track Group, please visit trackgrp.com or contact AJ Gigler at 877-260-2010.

About Track Group

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices and develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications for the criminal justice market. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

