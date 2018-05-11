Track Group Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

"We're delighted to follow our fiscal year 2018 record First Quarter results with another strong Quarter," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "We have begun implementing a number of new customer opportunities from our pipeline and expect to see the results of our hard work in our upcoming Third and Fourth Quarters."

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the Second Quarter ( $7.3M ) is up nominally compared to the same period last year.

) is up nominally compared to the same period last year. Gross Profit for the Second Quarter remained flat as compared to last year ( $4.0M vs. $4.1M ) which led to Gross Profit in the first half of FY2018 being up 12% compared to the prior year ( $8.5M vs $7.6M ).

vs. ) which led to Gross Profit in the first half of FY2018 being up 12% compared to the prior year ( vs ). Total operating expenses for the Second Quarter ( $4.7M ) are down 6% vs. last year ( $5.1M ) and has led to a 9% reduction in the first half of FY2018 Operating Expenses compared to the prior year ( $9.5M vs $10.5M ).

) are down 6% vs. last year ( ) and has led to a 9% reduction in the first half of FY2018 Operating Expenses compared to the prior year ( vs ). The quarterly operating loss of ( $0.7M ) is the second lowest loss in over three years and allowed the company to improve the first half FY2018 operating loss of ( $1.0M ) by 64% compared to the same period last year ( $2.9M ), due to a combination of a strong Gross Profit results and lower Operating Expenses.

) is the second lowest loss in over three years and allowed the company to improve the first half FY2018 operating loss of ( ) by 64% compared to the same period last year ( ), due to a combination of a strong Gross Profit results and lower Operating Expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the Second Quarter finished up 96% ( $1.3M ) compared to last year ( $0.6M ) and represented the third highest Adjusted EBITDA in over 3 years. The Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY2018 is up 170% ( $2.8M ) compared to the first half of FY2017 ( $1.0M ).

) compared to last year ( ) and represented the third highest Adjusted EBITDA in over 3 years. The Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY2018 is up 170% ( ) compared to the first half of FY2017 ( ). Net loss, attributable to shareholders, for the Second Quarter was ( $1.7M ) compared to a loss of ( $1.6M ) for the same quarter last year due to foreign exchange movement.

) compared to a loss of ( ) for the same quarter last year due to foreign exchange movement. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities remained strong in the first half of FY2018 ( $1.8M ) compared to the first half of FY2017 ( $2.0M ) and ( $0.8M ) two years ago.

) compared to the first half of FY2017 ( ) and ( ) two years ago. Discussions are ongoing regarding the proposed extension of the maturity of the Amended and Restated Unsecured Facility Agreement dated June 30, 2015 between the Company and Conrent Invest S.A.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK



Actual Outlook

FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018







Revenue: $27.2M $29.7M $32-35M







Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 7.3% 12.2% 18-22%

The revenue outlook for FY2018 has been adjusted downward from $35-$40 million to $32-$35 million; however, management believes that the annualized run rate based on the revenue estimated for the Quarter ended 30 September 2018 will range from $35-$40 million. The Adjusted EBITDA margin has been adjusted upward from 15-20% to 18-22% to reflect the results in the first half of the fiscal year and the outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices and develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

September

2018

30, Assets (unaudited)

2017 Current assets:













Cash $ 2,661,829

$ 2,027,321 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,532,609 and $3,268,095, respectively 4,926,116

5,438,564 Note receivable, current portion 234,733

234,733 Prepaid expense and other 5,143,501

854,122 Inventory, net of reserves of $26,934, respectively 269,924

261,810 Total current assets 13,236,103

8,816,550 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,950,847 and $1,778,634, respectively 913,232

903,100 Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,045,835 and $4,906,925, respectively 3,149,664

3,493,012 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,984,263 and $9,839,032, respectively 23,902,278

24,718,655 Goodwill 8,207,990

8,226,714 Other assets 202,581

2,989,101 Total assets $ 49,611,848

$ 49,147,132







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 2,731,842

2,769,835 Accrued liabilities 9,109,373

6,650,291 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount of $74,324 and $185,811, respectively 30,370,943

30,270,531 Total current liabilities 42,212,158

39,690,657 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,451,588

3,480,717 Total liabilities 45,663,746

43,171,374







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 10,462,433 and 10,480,984 shares outstanding, respectively 1,046

1,048 Additional paid-in capital 301,038,832

300,717,861 Accumulated deficit (296,846,405)

(294,067,329) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (245,371)

(675,822) Total equity 3,948,102

5,975,758 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,611,848

$ 49,147,132

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017























Monitoring services $ 7,162,205

$ 6,986,612

$ 14,513,010

$ 14,419,889 Other

153,971



233,431



293,860



471,644 Total revenue

7,316,176



7,220,043



14,806,870



14,891,533 Cost of revenue:





















Monitoring, products & other related services

2,827,842



2,654,305



5,369,849



6,336,368 Depreciation & amortization

467,666



515,574



944,808



961,067 Total cost of revenue

3,295,508



3,169,879



6,314,657



7,297,435























Gross profit

4,020,668



4,050,164



8,492,213



7,594,098 Operating expenses:





















General & administrative

3,495,343



2,355,156



7,153,081



5,530,210 Loss on sale of asset

-



766,031



-



766,031 Restructuring costs

-



4,070



-



570,400 Selling & marketing

518,993



624,210



928,730



1,213,978 Research & development

182,808



679,238



346,754



1,167,416 Depreciation & amortization

539,537



633,273



1,104,277



1,208,384 Total operating expenses

4,736,681



5,061,978



9,532,842



10,456,419 Loss from operations

(716,013)



(1,011,814)



(1,040,629)



(2,862,321) Other income (expense):





















Interest expense, net

(805,966)



(797,333)



(1,479,793)



(1,444,436) Currency exchange rate gain (loss)

(221,048)



10,335



(276,120)



(106,107) Other income, net

6,542



222,414



17,466



222,707 Total other income (expense)

(1,020,472)



(564,584)



(1,738,447)



(1,327,836) Loss before income taxes

(1,736,485)



(1,576,398)



(2,779,076)



(4,190,157) Income tax expense

-



9,099



-



9,099 Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(1,736,485)



(1,585,497)



(2,779,076)



(4,199,256) Foreign currency translation adjustments

241,726



(15,615)



430,451



(509,187) Comprehensive loss $ (1,494,759)

$ (1,601,112)

$ (2,348,625)

$ (4,708,443) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.17)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.41) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

10,462,433



10,352,485



10,469,466



10,342,948



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA













Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(1,736)

$(1,585)

$(2,779)

$(4,199) Interest expense, net 806

798

1,480

1,445 Income taxes (1) -

9

-

9 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,008

1,209

2,050

2,304 Stock based compensation 557

(348)

1,345

(123) Restructuring charges (2) -

4

-

570 Loss on sale of assets -

766

-

766 Other charges, net (3) 626

(210)

732

277 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $1,261

$643

$2,828

$1,049 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 17.2%

8.9%

19.1%

7.0%

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2016 Non-GAAP EPS (in $000's, except share data)











Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(1,736)

$(1,585)

$(2,779)

$(4,199) Interest expense, net 806

798

1,480

1,445 Income taxes (1) -

9

-

9 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,008

1,209

2,050

2,304 Stock based compensation 557

(348)

1,345

(123) Restructuring charges (2) -

4

-

570 Loss on sale of assets -

766

-

766 Other charges, net (3) 626

(210)

732

277 Non GAAP net income to common shareholders $1,261

$643

$2,828

$1,049 Weighted average common shares outstanding 10,462,433

10,352,486

10,469,466

10,342,949 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

$0.06

$0.27

$0.10



(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.

(2) Includes restructuring charges associated with outsourcing one of our monitoring centers and moving our headquarters to the Chicagoland area.

(3) Other charges may include gains or losses, non-cash currency impacts and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/track-group-reports-2nd-quarter-fiscal-2018-financial-results-300646853.html

SOURCE Track Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trackgrp.com

